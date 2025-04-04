Kyle Kirkwood spends time with girlfriend Vicky Schaffner as couple shares Bahamas trip photos

IndyCar driver Kyle Kirkwood's girlfriend Vicky Schaffner took to Instagram as she shared pictures from the couple's getaway to the Bahamas. Schaffner uploaded a carousel of 6 images in an Instagram post uploaded on April 3, 2025.

The next IndyCar race i.e. the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach is still over a week away and Andretti Global's Kyle Kirkwood decided to take a trip to the Caribbean. The same was shared by Kirkwood's longtime girlfriend with a caption reflective of the weather in the Bahamas.

The first picture shared by Vicky Schaffner was a one with his boyfriend Kyle Kirkwood, with the duo being dressed up in beach-themed outfits. The Andretti Global driver wearing a blue t-shirt and a floral patterned short while his girlfriend flaunted a white top and a red-hued skirt.

The next few pictures were of the breathtaking views of the Bahamas, and the fun activities taken up by the couple during their trip. The fifth slide was a solo picture of Schaffner in front of the clear blue ocean as she flaunted a floral dress paired with black sandals. Kirkwood's girlfriend accessorized the outfit with a black handbag and sunglasses.

The caption pointed at the scorching sun in the Bahamas during this time of the year as it read,

“spf 100000”

The couple also took a trip to the Caribbean to celebrate New Year's as Kirkwood enjoyed the off-season. The duo visited a couple of islands which included Gustavia, Saint Barthélemy, and Sint Maarten. Vicky Schaffner uploaded pictures from the same on her Instagram as the caption read,

“I like my winters warm”

Kyle Kirkwood's girlfriend is an Argentine and the duo have been dating for close to three years. While it isn't known when the two exactly started dating, Kyle Kirkwood first appeared on Vicky Schaffner’s Instagram profile in a post uploaded on May 30, 2022.

Vicky Schaffner has over 3,000 followers on her Instagram and is often spotted at the IndyCar races supporting her boyfriend.

“Double-edged sword”: Kyle Kirkwood on IndyCar's decision to race at Thermal Club

The 2025 Thermal Club race was the first championship race at the private race track. Many criticized IndyCar for hosting a race at an exclusive club with restricted entry. When Kyle Kirkwood was asked about the same during the Pit Pass Indy podcast, he replied,

“I mean, I've got a lot of thoughts. It depends. You know, everything that I'm going to say, there's a double edged sword. I think it's a very interesting circuit.” (3:45 onwards)

“When you look at the actual event as a whole, it doesn't have a lot of people out here, but nor does the PGA. They go to a lot of private events and they don't allow as many people in,” he added

Kirkwood was on course to finish P4 after a strong race, but a poor final stint caused by high tire degradation dropped the Andretti Global driver like a rock and he finished P8.

