Kyle Larson admits McLaren was ‘less comfortable’ than last year after lackluster Indy 500 qualifying

The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion, Kyle Larson, will take part in his second attempt at the Indy-Charlotte double, which is scheduled to take place on May 25. He recently took part in the first qualifying session for the Indianapolis 500, which took place on Saturday, May 17, and he expressed how he felt uncomfortable in the car during the session.

The 32-year-old drives the #17 HendrickCar.com Arrow McLaren car powered by Chevrolet. After the qualifying session, Larson opened up about feeling 'less comfortable' in the car than last year.

While talking to Holly Cain from NASCAR, Kyle Larson detailed his uncomfortable outing in the car at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

"We’re P21, so we’re in the race. After the first run, I was a little nervous we’d be one of the guys battling for the final spots. Obviously, we would have loved to have been in the Fast 12 again, but overall, a good day; we got two runs in," he said.

"It was fairly comfortable, just slightly less comfortable than what I felt last year in qualifying. I just got a little bit of a free moment into (Turn) 2 on the last lap, but other than that, I felt pretty balanced. I was happy with that. Obviously, with the balance it comes with a little bit lack of speed, but I didn’t crash and that was a plus,” Larson added.

Kyle Larson put in four laps during the session and ended up in 21st place. He entered a lap timed at 231.326 seconds.

During his outing last year, he qualified in fifth place and finished the race in 18th after mild contact with Ryan Hunter-Reay. However, he secured the Rookie of the Year award for the Indy 500.

Kyle Larson will become the fifth driver to attempt the Indy-Charlotte double, joining the likes of the late John Andretti. The Indy-Charlotte includes participating in the Indianapolis 500 and the Coca-Cola 600, which is held at the Charlotte Motor Speedway on the same day. Kyle Larson will be looking forward to completing the 'double' this year.

Kyle Larson speaks about team conversations and re-familiarizing himself with the preparation ahead of the Indianapolis 500

The #17 HendrickCars.com Arrow McLaren driver, Kyle Larson, recently spoke about re-familiarizing himself with the preparation alongside his crew chief at NASCAR, Cliff Daniels.

During the press conference held on Wednesday, May 14, at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, he spoke about his preparations and highlighted how being organized in NASCAR helps him stay focused on the Indianapolis 500.

"Cliff and I talk, you maybe if there is time on Saturday. You know? During qualifying, we could get together and just talk about how their practice went and stuff like that, and get prepared for the race on Sunday, but I think you know it's nice that we are so kind of well organized over there that I can completely shut myself off from them," he said (via Bob Pockrass on X).

"For you know, a handful of days to really try and learn this and get prepared for the 500. And cause there's yeah, there's this a lot. That's a little bit unfamiliar. That's gotta get re-familiarized with this week," Larson added.

Kyle Larson will be flying to Charlotte immediately after the Indianapolis 500.

