Kyle Larson credits 'faded memory' for getting over his crash at Indy 500 test

Kyle Larson is one of the drivers that people will be eyeing at the upcoming Indy 500, but the 32-year-old crashed his Arrow McLaren during the test. Despite this, the former NASCAR Cup Series champion explained how he has moved on from the incident at the IMS while crediting his faded memory.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver leads the NASCAR Cup Series standings after winning last week's race at the Kansas Speedway. This will line up for a hectic few weeks where Larson would be busy on all fronts due to the upcoming Cup Series race and the qualifying for the Indy 500.

However, he had made a mistake during the Indy 500 open test and crashed his Arrow McLaren on Day 2. Though this would shake some drivers' confidence, the HM driver is different.

Larson revealed how his "faded memory" helps him not hold on to previous mistakes, which would help him at the upcoming Indy 500:

"I don't know. Maybe I've hit stuff enough, I have a short memory. My memory has faded.

"I don't know. I do think it's because I race a lot, I'm guessing. I would say that that's a big part of me being able to move on quickly from things, whether it's a good race or a bad race or a wreck or good result, bad result, whatever. Mistakes on track. Obviously, though, if it happens multiple times in a row, it can kind of linger a little bit longer, but more so just hurt your confidence a little bit."

What's Kyle Larson's motive to compete in the Indy 500?

Kyle Larson at the 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500 - Source: Getty

Many drivers over the years have attempted the double duty. But Kyle Larson is the latest addition to the list. He was unable to complete the H1100 last year, but he aims to complete it this year and hopes for Mother Nature to be on his side.

Revealing what his biggest motive is to complete the double duty, the 32-year-old said (via McLaren):

"My biggest motivation for doing it again is to actually complete the 1,100 miles... We somewhat got to attempt it last year, but we didn’t get to run the second half of it, so I want to complete all the laps."

On the other hand, many other drivers are also eyeing to make history at the IMS. Josef Newgarden is hoping to complete a three-peat, while Helio Castroneves is gunning for a record-setting fifth race victory.

