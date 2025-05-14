Kyle Larson details team conversations and re-familiarizing prep ahead of Indy 500

The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion, Kyle Larson, will be participating in his second attempt at the Indy-Charlotte double on May 25. He recently spoke about re-familiarizing himself with the preparation for the Indy 500 with Cliff Daniels, his crew chief at NASCAR.

On Wednesday, May 14, Larson spoke about his preparations for the upcoming 109th running of the Indianapolis 500. During a press conference at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, he revealed how being organized in NASCAR helps him stay focused on the Indianapolis 500.

"Cliff and I talk, you maybe if there is time on Saturday. You know? During qualifying, we could get together and just talk about how their practice went and stuff like that, and get prepared for the race on Sunday, but I think you know it's nice that we are so kind of well organized over there that I can completely shut myself off from them," he said (via Bob Pockrass on X).

"For you know, a handful of days to really try and learn this and get prepared for the 500. And cause there's yeah, there's this a lot. That's a little bit unfamiliar. That's gotta get re-familiarized with this week," Larson added.

This will mark Kyle Larson's second attempt at the Indy 500. He will be driving the #17 Hendrick.com Chevrolet fielded by Arrow McLaren.

During his previous outing at the Indianapolis 500 in 2024, Kyle Larson qualified in fifth place but finished in 18th place due to a mild contact with Ryan Hunter-Reay. He also won Rookie of the Year for the Indy 500 and was the third-fastest among the Arrow McLaren drivers.

With this attempt, the 32-year-old will become the fifth driver to attempt the Indy-Charlotte double, joining the likes of John Andretti. The Indy-Charlotte double includes participating in the Indy 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte. Kyle Larson will be looking forward to completing 'the double' this year.

Kyle Larson speaks about his future plans with Arrow McLaren

The NASCAR Championship leader, Kyle Larson, recently spoke about his plans with the Arrow McLaren team. Larson's two-year contract with the Papaya-based team ends this year.

Larson spoke about his future with the team on the Dale Jr. Download podcast hosted by Dale Earnhardt Jr. He was joined by his team principal and former Indy 500 winner Tony Kanaan. Larson was questioned about how many Indy 500s he wanted to participate in. He replied:

" If last year had gone smooth maybe I wouldn't be doing this year, but last year didn't go exactly how we all planned to so I really wanted to this year. I would like to do it someday where I'm like fully committed mentally. I can't fully commit to Indy in the middle of our NASCAR Cup series schedule and points chasing and all the other stuff I have going on. I don't think there's plans for next year currently, so..make it good this time."

So far, there have been no talks of a contract extension between the team and the driver.

