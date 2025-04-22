Kyle Larson had Fernando Alonso flashbacks before first big Indy 500 qualifying

Kyle Larson has opened up on his nerve-wracking experience in the build-up to his first Indy 500 attempt in 2024. The NASCAR Cup Series Champ competed in the 108th running of the Greatest Spectacle of Racing as part of his attempt at conquering The Double.

While Larson had experience racing around ovals, the qualifying format was all new. The Indy 500 has a unique qualifying format, where drivers aren't judged on the time they set in one fast lap. They are ranked based on their average speed over four consecutive laps.

Kyle Larson, whose Indy 500 entry was facilitated by IndyCar team Arrow McLaren, recently explained the tension that brewed in the atmosphere among his squad before qualifying at the IMS last year. He also revealed how the thought of two-time F1 champion Fernando Alonso failing to qualify for the race with McLaren in 2019 entered his mind.

"In the lead-up to Qualifying, I remember everyone around me being really stressed out about it. I wasn’t too stressed, but I was nervous about what to expect because you have all these flashbacks of people crashing in Qualifying, or guys like Fernando [Alonso] not making the race, having an issue with the car or whatever. So, I was hopeful of not having any of that," he said via Arrow McLaren.

Kyle Larson and his No. 17 team's worries stayed on after the first run, where his No. 17 Chevy lost power midway through. However, the tensions eventually fizzled out as he qualified in an impressive fifth place in his final run.

He started the race in the second row, with Team Penske's trio of Scott McLaughlin, Will Power and Josef Newgarden locking out the front row. Larson's then-Arrow McLaren teammate Alexander Rossi was in fourth place.

Kyle Larson eyes realistic target for his second Indy 500 attempt

Kyle Larson's first Indy 500 qualifying could have been brilliant, but he made two errors in the race that saw him drop multiple positions on the track. During a restart after a caution, the NASCAR champ engaged the wrong gear, which made him lose 10 positions.

To add to the misery, on lap 131 of 200, he received a separate drive-through penalty for speeding on pit road. Larson eventually finished in P18, 13 places down from his starting position.

In a recent episode of the Pit Pass Indy podcast, he admitted how finishing in the P4 to P8 bracket with Arrow McLaren will be his main goal at this year's Indy 500.

"On the IndyCar side of it, the Indy 500, I felt last year I could've finished (between) fourth to seventh or eighth if I didn't speed on pit roads, so I think (I could finish) somewhere in that window. Obviously, I'd love to win the Indy 500, but I know how difficult that is," the Hendrick Motorsports driver said. [20:33 onwards]

Larson will also hope for dry weather on Memorial Day this year to prevent the abrupt stoppage of his attempt at The Double.

