Kyle Larson gets blunt about IndyCar's underwhelming hybrid assist at Indy 500 test

Kyle Larson has shared his experience with IndyCar's new hybrid system after driving the No. 17 Arrow McLaren at the Indy 500 open test last week. The NASCAR champion wasn't impressed with the power that the much-hyped hybrid assist promised.

Ad

The hybrid assist is a function that gives the driver additional power for short bursts and can be recharged when the car is under braking or off the throttle. However, on day one of the open testing, Larson found the boost to be underwhelming.

"I didn't really feel like it does much of anything to help you. It definitely helps; it doesn't hurt. But it's not like you get this massive boost down the straightaway or anything like that. I feel like whenever I would hit it, I'd get like an initial kind of handful of horsepower, and then it just flattens out to normal. You get kind of close and then you just kind of stall out," he said via Cup Scene on YouTube. [13:00 onwards]

Ad

Trending

Ad

Kyle Larson also felt some differences with the balance of his No. 17 Chevy. He suspected it was caused by the additional 105 pounds that the hybrid power units pack on an Indy car. The weight distribution and the usage of the hybrid assist impact the car's balance and handling, as emphasized by the drivers last year, when it was introduced.

Larson crashed in the opening session on Day 2 of the open testing at the IMS. He forgot to reset the retracted weight jackers on his car, which induced understeer going into Turn 1, and he went into the wall.

Ad

Kyle Larson has a "little less anxiety" for second Indy 500 attempt

Kyle Larson at the 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500 - Source: Getty

Kyle Larson's first attempt at the Indy 500 was as part of completing The Double, which increased the pressure on performing well. While his second attempt this year is for the same reason, i.e., attempting to complete 1100 miles of racing at the 500 and NASCAR's Coca-Cola 600, he feels relatively relaxed.

Ad

When asked how different his knowledge of the car felt compared to the first test in 2024, the Hendrick Motorsports driver replied [15:23 onwards]:

"Yeah, I think just a little less anxiety probably of the unknown of what to expect. I still think there was definitely things I didn't fully know what to expect on. It is a little different car with the hybrid system, so there was things that I didn't know. But just getting laps last year, I think Indy car feels like an Indy car, and you can get somewhat the speed."

Ad

He also spoke about the pack running in the open test that helped him get into the competitive mindset quicker than expeted.

"I feel like for the month of May when you come here, everybody builds into bigger pack running and stuff, where like today, it was like everybody was out there in a pack, so you kind of got to get your mindset up to speed a little quicker than I guess I was expecting," he added.

Kyle Larson's Indy 500 bid is backed by Hendrick Motorsports partnering with Arrow McLaren, which will field him as the fourth driver at the 109th running on May 25.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Yash Kotak Yash is a Motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from one of India's top B-schools. With over 1.5 years of experience covering Formula 1 and a short stint covering the WNBA, he brings passionate authenticity to his writing.



Yash's first brush with the motorsport world was accidental. While flipping TV channels, he came across an episode of F1TV's 'Inside Tracks'. That was enough to engross him and make him dive head-first into devotedly following the sport.



Surprisingly, he favors no particular driver or team. This helps him bring complete objectivity to his reporting, which begins with meticulous research from trusted sources across the internet.



When motorsport isn't on Yash's mind, he's either at the gym, out for a walk, or indulging in creative writing. Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.