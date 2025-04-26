Kyle Larson: "I'd definitely never run the Indy 500 if I won"

Kyle Larson is aiming his sights at his second Indy 500 attempt this year with Arrow McLaren, and fans envision a win for the NASCAR champion at the Brickyard. While a win at the infamous Indy 500 is on Larson's target, the 32-year-old made a shocking revelation and claimed that he would never run the Indy 500 again if he won the fabled event.

Ad

The California-born driver is known for his consistency and sheer speed in the stock car racing realm. However, the Indy 500 always daunted him, and he made his debut attempt at the race last year.

Though it did not pan out in the way he would have hoped for, Larson revealed his intentions to make his second Indy 500 start this year. This meant that he would be participating in the Indy 500 open test a month before the race.

Ad

Trending

With a 33-car grid set to make it for the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500, Kyle Larson was asked about what he would do if he became an Indy 500 champion, and said (via the Pit Pass Indy podcast):

"I would definitely never run the Indy 500 again if I won probably. But it'll be a stretch I think to potentially win but we're going to try our hardest and hopefully we kiss the bricks."

Ad

Ad

While many drivers topped the timing charts at the Indy 500 open test, Kyle Larson and Takuma Sato became the epicenter of attention as they were the only ones to crash their cars during testing.

"Happy to crash my first IndyCar": Kyle Larson shares candid thoughts on his crash at the Indy 500 open test

Kyle Larson at the NTT IndyCar Series 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500 - Source: Getty

Many drivers might deem their crash during one of the circuits of the IMS unfortunate, but Larson thinks otherwise. The IndyCar sophomore was happy with his first crash at the IMS, as he revealed in an interview.

Ad

The 32-year-old reflected on the whole incident and how it happened, as he said (via X/@IndyCar):

"Yeah, I just was starting my qualifying laps there and just got really tight. Just a bunch of understeer through one and ran out of space off of turn one. So, yeah, I kind of fought the understeer feeling yesterday and carried over to today."

Ad

"Honestly though, I'm happy to crash my first IndyCar and live through it. Yeah, but we'll just work on it and try and get the balance more comfortable. Yeah, just didn't quite feel like I had the feeling I needed yesterday and then it really carried over today."

Expand Tweet

Kyle Larson's crash did more harm than good as he ended the second day a lonely 33rd in the timing charts, revealing the gap between him and his peers as his running was curtailed.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Geetansh Pasricha Geetansh is a journalism student and has a nose for news in the motorsport world. His favorite driver is Sebastian Vettel and wants to meet his idol one day. Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.