Kyle Larson: "I'd definitely never run the Indy 500 if I won"

By Geetansh Pasricha
Modified Apr 26, 2025 17:54 IST
The 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500 - Source: Getty
Kyle Larson at the 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500 - Source: Getty

Kyle Larson is aiming his sights at his second Indy 500 attempt this year with Arrow McLaren, and fans envision a win for the NASCAR champion at the Brickyard. While a win at the infamous Indy 500 is on Larson's target, the 32-year-old made a shocking revelation and claimed that he would never run the Indy 500 again if he won the fabled event.

Ad

The California-born driver is known for his consistency and sheer speed in the stock car racing realm. However, the Indy 500 always daunted him, and he made his debut attempt at the race last year.

Though it did not pan out in the way he would have hoped for, Larson revealed his intentions to make his second Indy 500 start this year. This meant that he would be participating in the Indy 500 open test a month before the race.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

With a 33-car grid set to make it for the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500, Kyle Larson was asked about what he would do if he became an Indy 500 champion, and said (via the Pit Pass Indy podcast):

"I would definitely never run the Indy 500 again if I won probably. But it'll be a stretch I think to potentially win but we're going to try our hardest and hopefully we kiss the bricks."
Ad
Ad

While many drivers topped the timing charts at the Indy 500 open test, Kyle Larson and Takuma Sato became the epicenter of attention as they were the only ones to crash their cars during testing.

"Happy to crash my first IndyCar": Kyle Larson shares candid thoughts on his crash at the Indy 500 open test

Kyle Larson at the NTT IndyCar Series 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500 - Source: Getty
Kyle Larson at the NTT IndyCar Series 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500 - Source: Getty

Many drivers might deem their crash during one of the circuits of the IMS unfortunate, but Larson thinks otherwise. The IndyCar sophomore was happy with his first crash at the IMS, as he revealed in an interview.

Ad

The 32-year-old reflected on the whole incident and how it happened, as he said (via X/@IndyCar):

"Yeah, I just was starting my qualifying laps there and just got really tight. Just a bunch of understeer through one and ran out of space off of turn one. So, yeah, I kind of fought the understeer feeling yesterday and carried over to today."
Ad
"Honestly though, I'm happy to crash my first IndyCar and live through it. Yeah, but we'll just work on it and try and get the balance more comfortable. Yeah, just didn't quite feel like I had the feeling I needed yesterday and then it really carried over today."

Kyle Larson's crash did more harm than good as he ended the second day a lonely 33rd in the timing charts, revealing the gap between him and his peers as his running was curtailed.

About the author
Geetansh Pasricha

Geetansh Pasricha

Twitter icon

Geetansh is a journalism student and has a nose for news in the motorsport world. His favorite driver is Sebastian Vettel and wants to meet his idol one day.

Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Mitali
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications