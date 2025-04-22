Kyle Larson makes an audacious comparison between Indy 500 and The Masters

Kyle Larson is all set to attempt to compete in the Coca-Cola 600 and the Indy 500 on the same day this year. Reflecting on his first Indy 500 attempt and explaining the grandness of the racing spectacle, the 32-year-old compared the Indy 500 to The Masters and claimed nothing even comes close to the elusive IndyCar race.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver is the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion and is known for his impressive feats in the stock car racing world. However, the open-wheel racing realm always intrigued the California-born driver, and he made the bold decision to attempt the double duty last year.

Though he was unable to complete the 1100 miles due to weather delaying the start of the Indy 500, Larson was not taken aback by the decision, witnessing the passion in the fans. Explaining how the fabled race is matched by no other sports event worldwide, the 32-year-old made an audacious comparison between the Indy 500 and The Masters, and said (via McLaren):

"Well, there’s plenty of ways to experience it. You can be a race fan in the stands watching or the raging fan in the Snake Pit and not even know there’s a race going on."

"It’s a unique event; there are 350,000 people there. It’s hard to describe because I’m in the driver’s seat and I’m not outside the walls to watch the race. You just have to go there to see for yourself. I’ve been to The Masters and other big events, and nothing comes close to the Indy 500."

Larson will be donning Arrow McLaren's colors at his second double attempt this year with Hendrick Motorsports' backing.

Kyle Larson lists out the importance of completing the 1100 miles

Kyle Larson at the 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500 - Source: Getty

The 2024 double duty remained an uncompleted goal in Kyle Larson's mind. With the HMS driver leaving the Coca-Cola 600, he had to apply for an exemption under NASCAR's rules to be considered for the playoffs, which the NASCAR officials took some time to agree upon.

With the rules getting even stricter for drivers attempting double duty this year on the IndyCar front, Larson's attempt will have to remain flawless with no caveats. Despite such clauses, the NASCAR Cup Series champion is ready to take on the challenge, and said in the same interview:

"My biggest motivation for doing it again is to actually complete the 1,100 miles. I just think it’s a cool feat. There haven’t been many people that have attempted it. We somewhat got to attempt it last year, but we didn’t get to run the second half of it, so I want to complete all the laps."

Kyle Larson stands fourth in the interim NASCAR Cup Series standings and has already qualified for the playoffs by winning two races.

