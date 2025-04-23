Kyle Larson makes his feelings clear on what adding the Indy 500 championship to his versatile resume would mean

Kyle Larson believes winning the Indy 500 race would elevate his status. The part-time driver of Arrow McLaren (IndyCar) and full-time driver of Hendrick Motorsports (NASCAR) will attempt 'The Double' again in 2025.

In 2024, Kyle Larson made his Indy-Charlotte double debut, meaning he entered the Indy 500 hoping to finish in time to fly to Charlotte for the Coca-Cola 600 and complete his Memorial Day double. However, he couldn't make it in time for the start of the NASCAR race.

Speaking of his second attempt and why winning the Indy 500 championship is important for him, the 32-year-old listed the possibilities of greatness after winning the greatest spectacle of racing. (via McLaren.com)

"It would be unreal. Sure, I wouldn’t be out there if I didn’t think I could do it, but gosh, I don’t even know. That would take your status to a completely different level. I don’t think you can imagine what it might do for your career. It takes you from a popular race car driver to potentially a celebrity because of how big the Indy 500 is. Anyone who pays attention to racing or even sports pays attention to this. For a guy who doesn’t race in this series full time, it would be unreal," said Larson

Kyle Larson aims to finish both the races this year after last year's half-unsuccessful attempt where he missed out on the NASCAR Cup Series race due to rain delaying the Indy 500.

Kyle Larson conveys his motivation and expectations from 'The Double"

In 2025, Kyle Larson will once again have a go at the #H1100 or the #Hendrick1100, which refers to the challenge where he aims to race in both the Indianapolis 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 on the same day, covering 1,100 miles.

The Elk Grove-born driver is only the fifth driver to attempt this "Double," and he will make his second attempt at the challenging feat on May 25th. He shared his biggest driving force, saying: (via McLaren.com)

"My biggest motivation for doing it again is to actually complete the 1,100 miles. I just think it’s a cool feat. There haven’t been many people that have attempted it. We somewhat got to attempt it last year, but we didn’t get to run the second half of it, so I want to complete all the laps."

"I love racing and trying to challenge myself, and I think 1,100 miles in the same day is as challenging as it gets for a race car driver. And I think we’ll have two opportunities to get a good finish. I think had I not sped on pit lane in the Indy 500 last year, I think we would’ve finished in the top eight, which is great, though obviously you want to win. For the Coca-Cola 600, we easily could’ve gone and won that. When we got there with 150 laps left, I still felt like we could win that race, so it was a bummer to not get out there. That’s why I want to do it again."

The IndyCar drivers have arrived at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for a two-day open test to get a taste of the high-octane oval before the race later next month.

