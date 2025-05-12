Kyle Larson makes feelings clear about entering the Indy 500 as NASCAR championship leader

Kyle Larson started the AdventHealth 400 race at Kansas Speedway on Sunday, May 11, from P1. He dominantly took the chequered flag and also the championship lead in the NASCAR Cup Series. Acknowledging the win, he expressed that a championship leader participating in the Indy 500 is monumental for the sport.

Kyle Larson, a part-time IndyCar competitor with Arrow McLaren and full-time NASCAR driver for Hendrick Motorsports, will be attempting the ambitious 'Double Duty' on May 25th. He will repeat last year's grueling task of participating in two races on the same day, as he will race in both the IndyCar and NASCAR Cup Series on the same day.

He had expressed that he had not given the Indy 500 much thought, as he was focused on his race at the Kansas Speedway. However, post-race, he mentioned how significant his participation is for NASCAR.

Answering what it meant for him to go into the Indy 500 as the Cup Series championship leader, he said,

"I just think it’s really cool. I think it’s good for our team. I think it’s good for our sport. I think it’s good for racing that the Cup Series point leader is competing in the Indy 500 for the second year in a row. I would say last year was a goal of mine. This year I didn’t really think about it. But I do think it puts even more of a spotlight on us and our sport. I do think it’s really cool, and yeah, we had a great day, so great points day. Yeah, I look forward to the next couple weeks and then actually getting to race the 600 and hopefully having the point lead after that one, too."

This was the first time in the ongoing season and the 22nd time in his career that Kyle Larson secured a pole position.

Kyle Larson weighs in on his Indy 500 future

NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400 – Qualifying - Source: Getty

Among the seven part-time entrants in the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500, Larson is the only one who is set to compete in two races in two different disciplines of motorsport within a single day.

On May 26, 2024, Kyle Larson began the Indy 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway but was unable to compete in the Coca-Cola 600 in Charlotte due to weather delays at Indianapolis. When asked about attempting "The Double" again in 2026, the 32-year-old said there are no current plans, though he might reconsider it in 15 years.

"We’ll revisit this in 15 years, maybe. I don’t think there’s plans for next year currently, so we’ll make it good this time," he said (via By_NathanBrown's X handle).

In the NASCAR Cup Series, Kyle Larson is currently leading ahead of William Byron with 469 points.

