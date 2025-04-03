Kyle Larson makes feelings known about winning the prestigious Indy500 one day

Kyle Larson has shared his thoughts on winning the Indianapolis 500. The 32-year-old enters the 2025 edition of the racing spectacle on the back of his eventful 2024 rookie outing.

The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion debuted in the Indianapolis event with Arrow McLaren in partnership with Hendrick Motorsports, announcing himself to the world of open-wheel racing.

Larson qualified fifth for the event, led four laps during the race, but could only muster an 18th-place finish after receiving a drive-through penalty for speeding in the pit lane.

However, ahead of the 2025 edition of the Indy 500, Kyle Larson touched on the possibility of clinching victory at the event. The 2024 Indy 500 Rookie of the Year said (via Speed Sport):

“...On the IndyCar side of it, the Indy 500, I felt like last year I could have finished fourth to eighth if I didn’t speed on pit road, so somewhere in that window — obviously, I would love to win the Indy 500, but I know how difficult that is.”

Larson also unveiled his livery for the prestigious event. The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series star will sport a white and blue livery, a change from the papaya orange and blue he donned during the 2024 event.

Kyle Larson speaks on Indy 500 testing

Kyle Larson has also spoken about his testing for the Indy 500 race. The stock car racing star detailed his excitement about the closeness of the testing for the racing event.

Ahead of the main event at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the California native is set to complete the mandatory pre-race test. This season’s test carries added intrigue, particularly with IndyCar’s introduction of the hybrid engine powertrain.

About his testing in a video shared on X by Arrow McLaren, Kyle Larson said (0:17 onwards):

“So yeah, I'm getting really excited about getting back in the IndyCar. We'll be at the Speedway here in a couple of weeks for the open test. So yeah, I can't believe it's already here."

"It doesn’t seem like it's been that long, but I guess it's here, so we're ready and looking forward to seeing what the hybrid stuff is all about and learning more about these cars, trying to get better for the race,” he added.

Larson is among several special entrants in the Indy 500, joining a lineup of part-time drivers, including Hélio Castroneves, who will make a one-off appearance at the 2025 event.

Following the Indy 500, Larson is also expected to compete in the NASCAR Cup Series' Coca-Cola 600 in a bid to complete the Memorial Day weekend double.

