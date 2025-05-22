Kyle Larson outlines his expecations for Indy 500 Carb Day

The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Champion, Kyle Larson, will attempt his second Indy-Charlotte double, which will take place on May 25. He recently opened up about his expectations for the final practice Carb day on May 23, ahead of the Indianapolis 500.

On Wednesday, May 21, Larson spoke to Bob Pockrass, a FOX Motorsports insider, about his final preparations for the Indy 500. The 32-year-old driver highlighted his expectations from Carb Day on Friday.

"Out of Friday. I think just I don't know continuing to just get your balance a bit better. I feel like my balance is decent, so work through that a little bit. do some more like you know hot pit in and more pitstop stuff and then yeah, just study some more film and get ready for the race on Sunday," he said. (0:44 onwards)

The American driver drives the #17 HendrickCar.com Arrow McLaren car powered by Chevrolet. During his previous Indy 500 appearance in 2024, Kyle Larson qualified in fifth place and finished the race in eighteenth place after a mild contact with Ryan Hunter-Reay. However, he managed to clinch the 'Rookie of the Year' award.

Last year, during the Indy-Charlotte double, the weather delayed the start of the 'Greatest Spectacle in Racing'. When the #17 Arrow McLaren driver finally went to Charlotte to compete in the Coca-Cola 600, he ended up not taking part in the event as the rainstorm followed him there.

With this attempt, Larson will become the fifth driver to attempt the Indy-Charlotte double, placing his name alongside drivers like the late John Andretti. The Indy-Charlotte double consists of participating in the Indianapolis 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 on the same day. Kyle Larson will be looking forward to completing the 'double' during this attempt.

Kyle Larson speaks about being ' less comfortable' than last year after the Indianapolis 500 qualifying

The #17 Arrow McLaren driver Kyle Larson recently took part in the qualifying session which took place on May 17 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Post the qualifying session he spoke about how he felt less comfertable during his outing at the Oval.

While in conversation with Holly Cain from NASCAR.com, Kyle Larson spoke in detail about his uncomfortable outing during the qualifying session, where he placed 21st.

"We’re P21, so we’re in the race. After the first run, I was a little nervous we’d be one of the guys battling for the final spots. Obviously, we would have loved to have been in the Fast 12 again, but overall, a good day; we got two runs in," he said.

"It was fairly comfortable, just slightly less comfortable than what I felt last year in qualifying. I just got a little bit of a free moment into (Turn) 2 on the last lap, but other than that, I felt pretty balanced. I was happy with that. Obviously, with the balance it comes with a little bit lack of speed, but I didn’t crash and that was a plus,” he added.

Kyle Larson put in four laps during the session. His best lap was timed at 231.326 seconds.

