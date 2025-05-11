Kyle Larson’s unfiltered response about his excitement for the Indy 500: “I really haven’t thought about it much at all”

For the first time in the ongoing season and 22nd time in his NASCAR Cup Series career, Kyle Larson will start the race from P1 in the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway on Sunday, May 11. The American driver is focused on his upcoming race and hasn't given his Double attempt, which includes the Indy 500, much thought.

Kyle Larson, a part-time IndyCar competitor with Arrow McLaren and full-time NASCAR driver for Hendrick Motorsports, attempted the ambitious 'Double Duty' in 2024. He will repeat the grueling task this year, as he will race in both the IndyCar and NASCAR Cup Series on the same day.

When questioned by Speedway Digest whether the excitement about the Indianapolis 500 race has set in or will it begin on Tuesday, he said it will begin after his NASCAR Cup Series' Kansas Speedway showdown.

"Yeah, I think it starts Sunday night after the race here. I really haven't thought about it much at all. I've just been kind of excited about these upcoming races and tracks that we can run good at. I think once the checkered flag flies here at Kansas, I'll get excited about Indy because I'll be heading to Indy," Larson said.

"And I know I have the sprint car race on Monday, but I think still just being in Indianapolis, you think about the IndyCar, so I'll be ready for it then," he added.

Kyle Larson is currently second in the Cup Series standings with 408 points.

Kyle Larson weighs in on his Indy 500 future

Like last year, Kyle Larson will compete in both the Indianapolis 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 in 2025. Among the seven part-time entrants in the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500, Larson distinguished himself by striving to complete two of the most demanding races in motorsport within a single day.

On May 26, 2024, Larson started at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, intending to travel to Charlotte Motor Speedway for the Coca-Cola 600 immediately afterward. However, inclement weather delayed the start of the Indy 500, ultimately preventing him from participating in the NASCAR event.

When asked about a potential repeat of the challenge in 2026, the 32-year-old offered a reserved response, indicating that currently there are no plans to attempt "The Double" next year. He added that the idea might be revisited in 15 years, but for now, the focus was on this year's attempt.

"We’ll revisit this in 15 years, maybe. I don’t think there’s plans for next year currently, so we’ll make it good this time," he said (via By_NathanBrown's X handle).

In the NASCAR Cup Series, Kyle Larson is currently second, behind William Byron.

