Kyle Larson sounds off about his IndyCar future

Kyle Larson, the Arrow McLaren part-time IndyCar driver and full-time Hendrick Motorsports NASCAR driver, is set to attempt "The Double" once again in 2025. However, in his latest admission, he has stated that there are no plans to do the same next year.

Larson is one of the 7 part-time drivers taking part in the Greatest Spectacle of racing, the Indianapolis 500. However, what sets him apart is the zeal to take on two grueling races of different motorsports disciplines on the same day for the Indy-Charlotte double.

On May 26, 2024, Kyle Larson set out to complete Double Duty, aiming to race in both the Indianapolis 500 with Arrow McLaren and the Coca-Cola 600 with Hendrick Motorsports on the same day. However, the weather delayed the Indy 500 start, forcing him to miss the NASCAR race.

Speaking about his potential Double plans for next year, the 32-year-old gave a lukewarm response, stating they might revisit this in 15 years, but there are no plans to replicate the intense double next year. (via By_NathanBrown)

"We’ll revisit this in 15 years, maybe. I don’t think there’s plans for next year currently, so we’ll make it good this time.”

In the NASCAR Cup Series, Kyle Larson is currently second, behind William Byron with 358 points.

Arrow McLaren TP reveals a condition that will render him unable to replace Kyle Larson at the Indy 500

The 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500 - Source: Getty

While Kyle Larson has time and again expressed that winning the Indy 500 would add significantly to his career, he has his priorities set for this year's Double Duty. In the case that the Indianapolis Motor Speedway race gets delayed, Larson will not wait. Instead, he will aim to complete the Coca-Cola 600.

This prioritisation has landed Arrow McLaren in a fix. Tony Kanaan, who stepped into the role of Team Principal for Arrow McLaren ahead of the 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season, has confirmed he will not be available to substitute for Kyle Larson if weather delays force a scheduling conflict during the Indianapolis 500. Should Larson take the green flag at Indy, the team would have no choice but to retire the car from the NASCAR event.

Speaking on the Dirty Mo Media podcast with Dale Earnhardt Jr., Tony Kanaan explained how he will have to retire the car.

"I really want him to do it. The biggest question I had for Jeff and Mr Hendendricks is if I'm starting this thing, what am I doing? Am I parking? Or am I going to go for I know what I want to do. Jeff says you're going to go try to win the thing. But if delays, I mean if he starts the race, and it gets delayed, by the rules, I cannot jump in that car, so that car is going to retire. If he starts the race and then it rains or gets out, and he needs to get out. That car is parked..."

"...by the rules, they won't let us do that. Whoever starts the car it's going to have to finish the race, otherwise the car is not finishing.

In 2025, Kyle Larson is gearing up for another shot at completing the Double. However, unlike in 2024, the 32-year-old has made it clear that if weather delays the Indianapolis 500, he will exit the race early to ensure he makes it to Charlotte in time for the NASCAR playoff event.

