Late Dan Wheldon's wife Susie embraces emotional "full circle moment" after IndyCar honor

Former IndyCar driver Dan Wheldon will be honored at the 2025 Firestone Grand Prix of Saint Petersburg. Wheldon passed away in 2011 aged 33 while participating in an IndyCar challenge in Las Vegas. The Briton’s wife Susie recently came out and spoke about the emotional affair as IndyCar decided to honor the legacy of Wheldon at St. Petersburg.

Dan Wheldon won the inaugural race at St. Pete in 2005, which back in the day was called the Honda Grand Prix of Saint Petersburg. Wheldon, although born in England, settled in St. Pete after moving to the US to participate in the IndyCar series, and called the city in Florida his second home.

Dan Wheldon’s family including his wife Susie, elder son Sebastian, and younger son Oliver will attend the 2025 St. Petersburg Grand Prix where the IndyCar champion's legacy will be honored. Sebastian Wheldon, who is an upcoming racer, will drive the Honda Civic Type-R pace car ahead of the drivers on the formation lap. Dan’s wife Susie will be waving the green flag to commence the race.

Embracing the opportunity to honor her husband's legacy, Susie said, (via gpstpete.com)

“St. Petersburg was Dan’s adopted hometown and remains home for the boys and I. For him to win the inaugural race here in 2005 was something special.”

“To be here with Sebastian and Oliver 20 years later - and for Sebastian to be driving a pace car in the parade lap - is really a full circle moment. And I am honored to wave the green flag for the start of the race. I have to thank Kim (Green) Kevin (Savoree) and the entire IndyCar family for always making the boys and I feel supported. We are looking forward to an exciting race weekend,” she added.

Dan Wheldon began his single-seater career in Europe and participated in the junior Formula categories before moving to the US in 1999. He made his IndyCar debut in 2002 with Panther Racing and won the championship in 2005 with Andretti Green Racing (now Andretti Global).

The 2025 St. Pete GP will be the 20th running of the IndyCar event as well as the 20th Anniversary of Dan Wheldon’s win at the race in Florida. Back in 2005, St. Pete was the first Street race that IndyCar ever raced on.

Dan Wheldon's sons Sebastian and Oliver share feeling about the Indy 500

Dan Wheldon won the Indy 500 during the 2005 IndyCar season when he won the championship, and in 2011, the year when he passed away in a tragic crash. His sons Sebastian and Oliver share similar feelings to Dan about the Indy 500, as the elder son detailed his dream of winning the greatest spectacle in racing.

Sebastian Wheldon races in the F4 Middle East championship with PREMA Racing and is an Andretti Jr. development driver. Sebastian, who is sponsored by Gainbridge, was featured on the sponsor's Instagram account in a reel uploaded on February 14, 2025, as he said,

“It has always been a dream of mine to win that race [Indy 500]. It is very special to me because my dad won that race twice.”

Oliver Wheldon, Dan’s younger son is also sponsored by Gainbridge and featured in the same reel as he expressed his feelings about the Indy 500 and said,

“I love the Indy 500 because of the amazing competition in the race and saying hello to all the drivers.”

Oliver raced in the Skip Barber Race Series during the 2024 season and won the overall championship with two wins in the last round. While Sebastian has already advanced to race in the Junior Formula categories, Oliver is still in the early years of his single-seater career.

