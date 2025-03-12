“Legend is back”: Fans react as 2x Indy 500 champ Takuma Sato makes major announcement

Fans were elated after it was announced that Takuma Sato would return to IndyCar's Indianapolis 500 race this year. Sato has previously emerged victorious at the event twice in his career.

The Japanese driver, who remains the only Asian to have won the iconic Indy 500, is set to compete at the event once again with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing.

Sato raced for the team in 2012 and then again from 2018 to 2021. He was part of the squad during his victorious 2020 Indy 500 campaign. In 2023, he participated in oval races with Chip Ganassi Racing, and last season, he returned to RLL for another shot at the Indy 500.

Fans reacted to the announcement on social media platforms and expressed their jubilance. One user wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"Legend is Back!!"

A second user commented:

"For the 3rd Victory!!"

Meanwhile, Indianapolis Motor Speedway's official handle commented:

"See you in May, @TakumaSatoRacer! 👏."

Below are some more fan reactions to Takuma Sato's Indy 500 return announcement:

"Fantastic to see Taku back at Indy in May!"

"Wish he could get a better ride to actually have a chance at 3."

"At this point Indy Car is 📞 ng any former driver to drive at Indy so they can have a full grid."

"No attack No chance!"

"A legend returning for another shot at glory."

Takuma Sato looking forward to another Indy 500 outing as he reacts to his return announcement

In a press release (via IndyCar.com), Takuma Sato shared his enthusiasm about rejoining RLL and competing in the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500. He said:

"I’m very excited to return to the 109th Indy 500 with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing. Once again, a heartfelt thank you to Bobby, Mike, David and the entire organization for this incredible opportunity. I’m also deeply grateful for the continued support from AMADA as the primary sponsor."

He expressed his admiration for the No. 75 car and exuded confidence ahead of his return. Sato noted:

"The new No. 75 car carries over RLL’s historic design with a refreshed and dynamic new livery – it looks absolutely stunning. Last year was an incredible experience, reconnecting with the team, and this year, even more familiar faces have joined the effort, which makes this moment even more special and gives me great confidence. I can’t wait to get to work."

Takuma Sato also competed in Formula 1 from 2002 to 2008. He drove for the likes of Jordan Grand Prix, British American Racing, and Super Aguri F1, while also serving as a test driver for Toro Roso.

