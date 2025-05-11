Legendary TV icon David Letterman shares broadcasting tips with IndyCar analyst

David Letterman offered some cheeky broadcasting advice to IndyCar analyst Jack Harvey. The 78-year-old was present in the pit lane during the Sonsio Grand Prix in Indiana on Saturday.

Ad

Letterman, who co-owns the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing outfit, crossed paths with Harvey during the latter’s grid walk before the start of the Grand Prix. The British driver-turned-analyst, upon spotting the veteran TV icon, was quick to ask him about his team’s performance before opting to tap into his wealth of media experience.

In a video shared to X (formerly Twitter) by IndyCar, Letterman, touching on his team’s performance, replied:

Ad

Trending

“It’s what makes me excited, and of course for Graham [Rahal]—and what a boost for the team. I mean, my goodness, if this hasn’t been overdue and well deserved... God bless the team, here we are.”

When Harvey followed up with a question about tips for his broadcasting career, the auto racing team owner replied:

“I think you need to continue wearing your helmet.”

Ad

Harvey, responding, stated:

“I don't mind that. That's a good answer.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Known for his sharp wit, David Letterman—aside from co-owning the RLL team—boasts decades of experience as a media personality. He famously hosted the late-night shows he featured in for over three decades and remains active in the media as a film producer.

Shifting the focus to the race action, David Letterman will hope his team can rack up as many points as possible during the Sonsio Grand Prix. The Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing team’s best outing of the 2025 season so far remains the 11th-place result recorded by Graham Rahal at the Thermal Club Grand Prix.

Ad

Former IndyCar chief speaks about joining Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

Former IndyCar president Jay Frye has opened up about his switch to the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing team. The 60-year-old was part of the open-wheel series’ administrative body for 10 years before his departure ahead of the start of the 2025 season.

The motorsports executive, in a video shared by IndyCar on X, expressed his enthusiasm for this new phase of his career and reflected on the successes he achieved during his tenure as IndyCar president. He said,

Ad

“It’s been amazing. It’s been a really good tenure running IndyCar—very proud of what we accomplished. It was a great effort… we got a lot of really good things to happen over the tenure. Very proud of that."

"But this is kind of—you remember I did this before in NASCAR for 27 years—it’s kind of like riding a bike. We are back on the bike. The RLL group is a great group of people, great team, great history. You know, amazing ownership, amazing commitment from the ownership group. You know, it’s all there—we just have to capitalise on that.” (1:19 to 1:54)

Ad

Expand Tweet

Frye, who previously held a senior executive role in NASCAR, was involved in several key developments the American open-wheel series has undergone in recent history. The new RLL team chief will hope his experience and strategic insight translate into success with his Indiana-based team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Samson Osaze Ero Samson Ero is an accomplished motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda, with over seven years of experience in the media industry. His career has seen him refine his expertise at EPL Partners Nigeria Limited, Transsion Holdings, and Sports Brief, where he excelled as a Content Operations Specialist and Sports Editor, covering a broad spectrum of sports stories and general news.



He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Insurance from the University of Benin (2015–2018) and a Postgraduate Diploma in Journalism from the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (2021–2023). Further solidifying his credentials, he completed the Google News Initiative Course in 2024.



His professional journey includes pivotal roles at Transsion Holdings (2020–2022), EPL Partners Nigeria Limited (2022–2023), and Sports Brief & Legit (2023–2025). Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.