"Let's talk about competence" - Sophia Floersch shuns age-related remarks in the racing world

In the racing world, drivers are often known to be sacked by teams when they reach the later years of their careers, and Sophia Floersch has taken a stance against this. The female driver took to her LinkedIn and shared her thoughts on how performance on track should be the metric to help them stay relevant.

While there are multiple anomalies in the IndyCar sphere to such a tradition, a shift in the driver market has been observed over the years. Teams have been investing in young talent and moving away from experienced racers as their careers may end soon.

Though it is more prevalent in the F1 world, Floersch urged scrapping this tradition. She said (via her LinkedIn):

"I've been driving for almost 20 years now....crazy.... And now in America. But hey, it's not a matter of age! It's about performance, personality and the unconditional will to make a difference! And that should not only be the only thing that counts in motorsport, but also in business!" Floersch wrote.

The 24-year-old added:

It doesn't matter how old you are - there's no such thing as too young or too old, is there? Let's talk about competence and skills!"

Meanwhile, the German driver has decided to make a switch to the racing world in the United States. Floersch has partnered with HMD Motorsports for the upcoming Indy NXT season.

Sophia Floersch reflected on moving to America for the next chapter in her racing career

Sophia Floersch at the Formula 3 Championship - Round 10 Monza - Source: Getty

Sophia Floersch has previously raced in the FIA F3 championship, DTM, World Endurance Championship and the European Le Mans series. However, unable to make a breakthrough in any of the racing leagues, she decided to jump ship to the world of American racing.

The German driver chose to stay in the open-wheel racing discipline and will make her debut in the Indy NXT series this year. Floersch shared her thoughts on moving to the Indy ladder series and said (via Indy NXT):

"I think in the end, as a racing driver, you always are looking for what's best for you, for your career, where you're able to show your true potential, and where you also have the chances to do so. It wasn't easy to go to America because it's a complete different side of the Earth, but in the end, we made it, and I'm super proud of it, of the whole team around and also really thankful to HMD for making it possible and believing in me."

Floersch will start her debut race at St. Petersburg on March 2. However, she will have to wait for two months after this as the next race will take place in Alabama on May 4.

