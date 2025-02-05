  • home icon
  • "Life showed us the worst at an early age": Luca Ghiotto's girlfriend Desirèe makes her feelings known about maturing early with IG post

By Veerendra Vikram Singh
Modified Feb 05, 2025 23:00 IST
Luca Ghiotto and his girlfriend Desirèe at the PREMA gala dinner
Luca Ghiotto and his girlfriend Desirèe at the PREMA gala dinner. Image Credits: @desireerandon via Instagram

Desirée Randon, the girlfriend of IndyCar driver Luca Ghiotto, recently shared a personal message on social media about how life’s challenges forced her to mature early. In an Instagram story, she wrote about experiencing the "worst side of the world" at a young age and how those circumstances continue to shape the lives of many people around the world including her own.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Desiree is a hostess at Gioje Creazioni, a Jewelry designer in Rome, Italy. She has 17.3k followers on Instagram where she often shares photos of her fashionable outfits with her followers.

"Some of us matured early because life showed us the worst side of the world at a early age. And it's still like that," she wrote on her IG Story.
Luca Ghiotto&#039;s girlfriend Desiree shared an Instagram Story about maturing early on in her life. Image Credits: @desireerandon via Instagram
Luca Ghiotto's girlfriend Desiree shared an Instagram Story about maturing early on in her life. Image Credits: @desireerandon via Instagram

Randon, a native of Vicenza, has not publicly revealed the time when she and Luca Ghiotto started dating. However, her Instagram highlights include posts from various races she attended to support her partner, with the earliest being from 2021, at the Misano World Circuit. In February 2024, she posted a photo wearing Ghiotto’s Formula 2 racing suit, captioning it:

"In another life, I was definitely a racing driver."

Luca Ghiotto is an Italian racing driver who competes in the NTT IndyCar Series for Dale Coyne Racing in the No. 51 Honda. He made his debut in the series in 2024 and participated in four races during the season. His best result came in his first race at Barber Motorsports Park, where he finished 21st.

Luca Ghiotto made a good early impression with DCR

Dale Coyne Racing initially signed Luca Ghiotto for two IndyCar races in 2024 at Barber Motorsports Park and the Indianapolis road course. He finished 21st and 25th in those events as one of five different drivers to drive the No. 51 car.

Team owner Dale Coyne explained why the team extended Ghiotto’s participation:

"Luca made a good impression on us in his first races with the team. He got up to speed quickly with no testing whatsoever before getting in the car, and he was a good addition to the team. We look forward to working with him again and having him back behind the wheel of our No. 51 car for the next two races," Dale Coyne was quoted as saying by IndyCar.

Ghiotto welcomed the opportunity and expressed his enthusiasm about continuing with the team.

"I’m very happy to be returning behind the wheel of the No. 51 Dale Coyne Racing entry for the next two races. I enjoyed my first two races in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and had a great time working with Jack (Harvey) and everyone at DCR. I look forward to working with them again and help the team continue to make progress over the next two races," he said.

Luca Ghiotto is expected to remain with the team in 2025, though no official announcement has been made.

