"Lil' Lundgaard's got the sauce, no cap": Fans react to McLaren driver Christian Lundgaard being termed the standout by IndyCar insider

Christian Lundgaard’s performances in the 2025 IndyCar season have sparked reactions among fans after commentator Will Buxton rated him as his ‘top’ driver through the three races of the season so far. The 23-year-old, who recently joined the Arrow McLaren outfit, has settled in at the Indianapolis-based team like a duck to water.

Since making the switch from the Rahal Letterman Lanigan team to Arrow McLaren ahead of the 2025 season, the Danish driver has racked up impressive points finishes, including two podiums — at the Thermal Club Grand Prix and, more recently, the Long Beach race. This run of strong performances prompted Buxton to sing the praises of the young driver.

On his X (formerly Twitter) account, the IndyCar play-by-play commentator shared his thoughts, writing:

“Top driver for me over the first three IndyCar races has been Christian Lundgaard. Can’t overstate how tough it is to change teams and cars, yet he’s been on the front foot from the off, two podiums and a contender for race wins. Hugely impressive start with Arrow McLaren.”

These plaudits from Buxton have since triggered a wave of reactions from fans, many of whom agreed with his choice of Lundgaard as the early season standout.

One fan, acknowledging his agreement, commented:

“Lil' Lundgaard's got the sauce, no cap 🔥.”

Another enthusiastically commented:

“Couldn't agree more Christian has been outstanding.”

A fan, recognizing how quickly the former F2 driver is fast establishing himself as a key figure in the Arrow McLaren team, wrote:

“Granted it's only 3 races in, but for him to be ahead of Pato, who's been with McLaren since 2020, is very impressive.”

Another fan also stated:

“Love seeing F2 talent come rock IndyCar. Just wait until Hauger is in the big cars 👀 fireworks incoming.”

Indeed, Christian Lundgaard is already on course for his best IndyCar season so far. In just the first three races of 2025, he has already showcased glimpses of his quality. The former Formula 2 driver currently sits third in the IndyCar drivers’ standings.

Christian Lundgaard shared his reaction after the Long Beach Grand Prix

Christian Lundgaard reacted following his stellar display at the IndyCar Long Beach Grand Prix. The 23-year-old, who qualified for the race in 12th place, masterfully navigated through the grid to finish in third place on the night.

The Arrow McLaren #7 driver shared his excitement following the race on social media. Sharing a carousel of photos on his Instagram account, Lundgaard wrote:

“FANTASTIC JOB BY THE 7 CREW!!! I really wanted to give them something back after yesterday’s crash! They changed the tub and seeing the joy in their eyes after this podium makes this so much more special! BACK TO BACK PODIUM.”

The podium for Lundgaard was his fifth overall since his debut in IndyCar in 2021. The Long Beach Grand Prix was won by Andretti Autosport driver Kyle Kirkwood, with championship leader Alex Palou finishing second ahead of Lundgaard.

