Lindsay Brewer creates history on racing comeback with Lamborghini since being axed from the Indy NXT in 2024

Lindsay Brewer and Jem Hepworth have created history at Sebring in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America series by becoming the first all-female crew to stand atop the podium. The RAFA Racing Team drivers finished third in the AM class.

Last year, Brewer was met with the unfortunate news of her being sacked mid-season by Juncos Hollinger Racing in Indy NXT. Despite this, the 27-year-old did not put her racing ambitions on the backseat and picked up her helmet to continue her dream.

The female driver joined the RAFA Racing Team over the winter for the 2025 Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America series. However, her debut weekend was met with a torrid start as she qualified 33rd on the grid.

Despite this, Lindsay Brewer and Jem Hepworth put their heads down and eventually finished P6 in race one. This momentum continued into the second race as the qualifying this time was better. They started P5 in the AM class and ended the day strongly by getting on the podium.

The strong result made history as it became the first time that an all-female lineup had joined the podium, and reflecting on her day in Sebring, Brewer captioned her Instagram post:

"First race of the season in the books!✔️ Kicked things off with a podium finish, and I couldn’t be more excited for what’s ahead. The @lamborghinisccar is an absolute beast—it’s been amazing getting to experience GT racing!"

Brewer and the Briton enjoyed the AM podium celebrations after the race:

The 27-year-old also works as a model when not in her race suit.

Lindsay Brewer on her personality outside and inside the cockpit

Lindsay Brewer at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway - Source: Getty

Lindsay Brewer's modeling and racing careers have led her to live almost two different lives. Revealing how these two lives are two different worlds, the Colorado-born driver told Forbes in November last year:

"I have two different sides of me. I have a very bubbly, girly side. People sometimes look at me and don't take me seriously, because I'll have fake nails and fake hair and makeup. A lot of people will put me in a sort of box. Because I look a certain way doesn't mean I'm able to perform any less.

It is a crazy experience, being underestimated. Then, when I put the race suit on, and especially once I put my helmet on, that's really when the switch flips and I'm like locked on, and I'm like, all right, let's go. And I get in the car and I’m a completely different Lindsay."

The next Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America race will be held at Laguna Seca. The double race weekend will take place between May 9 and 11.

