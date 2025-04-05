Lindsay Brewer gets real about '$25000 per day' cost to pursue racing passion

Former Indy NXT driver Lindsay Brewer came out and shared her honest opinion about the extraordinary costs of pursuing her racing passion. Brewer revealed how talent isn't the only thing that matters in motorsports, and that funding is required to nurture that talent.

Lindsay Brewer began racing at the age of 11 with her father buying her the first kart. However, no one from Brewer's family had raced professionally and the American had to arrange the funding herself. This is when Brewer realized the finances of Motorsports.

The American took a sabbatical from racing in her early 20s to pursue a bachelor’s degree in business administration from San Diego State University. When Lindsay Brewer returned to the world of motorsports, all those who she raced against had already progressed.

Brewer then built her online presence in hopes of attracting sponsors for her racing ventures and tests, and it paid off. However, explaining the expense of the tests in trying to catch up to the others, the 27-year-old said, (via New York Post),

“It’s always going to be an obstacle for drivers to get enough seat time and practice. It’s one of those sports where you can’t just pick up a basketball and play outside, it costs $25,000 a day to test the car.”

Lindsay Brewer raced in the Indy Pro 2000 Championship after acquiring her business degree and was promoted to the Indy NXT series for the 2024 season. The American raced with Juncos Hollinger Racing but parted ways with the team midway through the season due to unfulfilled contractual obligations (financial).

Brewer recently came out and revealed her plans to race in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America AM Driver Championship for the 2025 season.

Lindsay Brewer on making the switch to Sportscar from Open Wheel racing

Lindsay Brewer has raced in karts and open-wheel racing all her professional racing career. Brewer will partner with Jem Hepworth to race for RAFA Racing in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America. Speaking about her transition from the Indy NXT series to the Sportscar championship, she said,

“This is my first year doing sports cars, I didn’t really have super crazy expectations. I just wanted to try — for me, my strength has always been a challenge in open wheel [vehicles] cause there’s no power steering, so I felt my results didn’t reflect who I was as a driver. I’m like, ‘I know I’m a good driver, but I can barely turn the wheel, and it’s really affecting me.'"

Brewer started P33 on her debut but made her way through the race to finish P6. She started P5 in the second race and finished on the podium.

