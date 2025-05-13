Lindsay Brewer reflects on ‘great weekend of racing’ celebrating podium finish at WeatherTech Raceway

Lindsay Brewer, celebrated her second podium, of the 2025 Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America season, with teammate, Jem Hepworth, after a strong showing at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. The RAFA Racing duo finished third in the Am class, marking back-to-back podiums to start their season together. Brewer called it a “great weekend of racing” and shared photos and a podium celebration video on Instagram.

The No. 2 RAFA Racing Huracán GT3 finished behind Dean Neuls in second and race winner Staab, who led all but four of the 31 laps in the No. 48 Lamborghini from Precision Performance Motorsports. Despite not winning, Lindsay Brewer said that they had the pace to challenge for the top spot and credited her team for the strong result.

"Another podium baby!🏆” Brewer wrote in her Instagram caption. “What a great weekend of racing at my favorite track. We definitely had the car and the pace to win, but this just makes me hungry for more!🏁 A big thanks to @rafamartinez812 and @rafaracing.club for the support! Let’s keep up the momentum!"

This is the second time this year that Brewer and Hepworth have shared the podium. At the season-opener in Sebring, they made history as the first all-female driver pairing to earn a podium finish in the series since 2019. Their early-season results have helped build momentum for the RAFA Racing program in 2025.

Brewer started her racing journey at age 11 after trying go-karts at a friend’s birthday. She competed in national karting events until 2014, then took a break to earn a business degree from San Diego State University. She returned to racing in 2019 through the Saleen S1 Cup GT Series and has since competed in several different championships, including TC America and the USF Pro 2000 series.

In 2024, Brewer stepped into the INDY NXT series with Juncos Hollinger Racing. However, her season was cut short due to a contract issue. Now in 2025, she has turned her focus to sports cars, teaming up with British driver Jem Hepworth for a full campaign in Lamborghini Super Trofeo.

How did Lindsay Brewer and Jem Hepworth achieve their first podium together

Lindsay Brewer and Jem Hepworth scored their first podium together at the season opener in Sebring after a strong team effort in the second race of the weekend. The week began with two practice sessions on Wednesday. Brewer took part in the first qualifying session on Thursday but wasn’t able to set a good lap time because of a red flag.

This meant they started sixth in the Am class and 20th overall for Race 1, where they finished in the same position. However, things improved in Race 2 as Jem Hepworth had qualified the car in fifth place for the Am class and 16th overall in the second qualifying round.

The race started behind the safety car after Dan Hodge’s car stopped on the track. When racing got underway, Hepworth gained one spot in class right away. By the fourth lap as she passed David Staab and moved into a podium position in the Am class.

As other teams made their pit stops, Hepworth moved into the overall top three and briefly led the Am class. On lap 13, she pitted and handed the car over to Lindsay Brewer. After all the pit stops were done, Brewer held second place in class and 15th overall.

A crash near the end of the race brought out another full course yellow, and the race ended behind the safety car. Lindsay Brewer crossed the finish line in 13th overall and third in class.

