Lindsay Brewer shares glimpses from a 'week in Miami' in elegant yellow dress

Former Indy NXT driver Lindsay Brewer recently shared an elegant picture of herself during a trip to Miami. Brewer last competed in the Indy NXT Series in July of last year.

Colorado native Lindsay Brewer has endured a tough period in her racing career in the past few months. However, despite the uncertainty she currently faces around her future, Brewer hasn't let her spirits be dampened.

The 27-year-old had earlier revealed details of her trip to Doha and her Qatar Grand Prix experience on her Instagram handle. On January 23, she posted highlights from her Miami trip, including photos of herself enjoying the beaches. She captioned the post:

"A week in Miami💛🌸"

Things haven't gone as planned for Lindsay Brewer on the racetrack. After a dismal season in the USF Pro 2000 Series, Brewer was promoted to Indy NXT in 2024 with Juncos Hollinger Racing. However, disappointing results continued, and as a result, JHR terminated her contract midway through the 2024 season.

Brewer started off her racing career by competing in the Saleen S1 Cup in 2019. In 2022, she also tried out in the W Series, an all-women motorsports series that now rests defunct.

Lindsay Brewer on combining fashion and racing

While motorsports and fashion might seem like two separate worlds, Lindsay Brewer has proven that the two can coexist. Much like Lewis Hamilton in Formula 1, Brewer brings her love for fashion into her life as a professional driver.

In an interview with Forbes in November last year, Brewer opened up about how fashion plays a significant role in her identity.

"It feels, quite literally, armor. I feel like when I dress up for an event or something, it is sort of protective in a certain way. I enjoy dressing up, and I love fashion.:

She also highlighted the duality of her personality and how it often leads to misconceptions about her abilities. Brewer stated:

"I have two different sides of me. I have a very bubbly, girly side. People sometimes look at me and don't take me seriously, because I'll have fake nails and fake hair and makeup."

Brewer also claimed how these assumptions often lead to her being underestimated, but stepping into her race suit changes everything. She noted:

"Because I look a certain way doesn't mean I'm able to perform any less. It is a crazy experience, being underestimated. Then, when I put the race suit on, and especially once I put my helmet on, that's really when the switch flips and I'm like locked on, and I'm like, all right, let's go. And I get in the car and I’m a completely different Lindsey."

Lindsay Brewer's future in IndyCar remains unclear at the time of writing. It remains to be seen whether she'd return to open-wheel racing in the upcoming season.

