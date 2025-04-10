Lindsay Brewer turns heads in elegant beige ensemble at HBO's White Lotus event 

The former Indy NXT driver, Lindsay Brewer, shared a picture of her beige outfit on Instagram. She was spotted at The White Lotus' Season 3 finale event in Las Vegas.

Ad

Brewer uploaded a carousel of 13 pictures from the event. She captioned the post with:

"What an incredible stay at @whitelotus 💮🤍 #visitthewhitelotus #whitelotus"

Ad

Trending

At the event, Brewer wore a beige deep-neck halter dress. She paired it with minimal gold jewelry, a pearl pendant necklace, a simple analog watch, and her engagement ring on her left-hand ring finger. To tie the look together, she carried a pearlescent resin bag.

Like everybody else, Brewer started her racing career with go-karting at the young age of 11. Additionally, she has a degree in business management, after which she went on to compete in the Saleen Cup GT series at Las Vegas. She also participated in the W series testing that took place in 2022 at Inde Motorsports Ranch in Arizona, and soon after, she joined the USF Pro 2000 in 2022 with Exclusive Autosport as a rookie.

Ad

The 27-year-old was axed by Juncos Hollinger Racing mid-2024 season after she failed to meet 'contractual obligations.' However, the driver-turned-model races in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America for RAFA racing along with Jem Hepworth. The duo created history at Sebring by becoming the first female crew to stand at the top of the podium.

Lindsay Brewer speaks up about the cost of pursuing racing

Former Juncos Hollinger Racing driver Lindsay Brewer addressed the issue of the cost of racing. She spoke about how racing wasn't just about talent but also about the funding required to pursue the career further.

Ad

Brewer's racing career started when she went go-karting at a friend's birthday party, after which her father got her first kart. Prior to her joining the motorsports scene, she had no family member in the motorsports industry, which left her to arrange funding for herself, and it was at this time she realized the cost of racing.

The 27-year-old has taken a break from racing to pursue her degree in business management at San Diego State University in 2019, whereas her peers have moved on ahead in their racing careers. Around this time, she started building an online presence in the hope of getting sponsors to fund her career, which was successful, but she found it difficult to explain to them the funding needed to test the car.

Ad

Brewer explained in an interview via the New York Post:

“It’s always going to be an obstacle for drivers to get enough seat time and practice. It’s one of those sports where you can’t just pick up a basketball and play outside, it costs $25,000 a day to test the car,” Brewer said.

Lindsay Brewer is racing with RAFA at the Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America series.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chionia Colaco Writer for IndyCar Know More