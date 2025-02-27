Linus Lundqvist shares bombshell update on his IndyCar future after Chip Ganassi sacks the Swedish star

Linus Lundqvist has provided an update on his IndyCar future following his unexpected departure from Chip Ganassi Racing.

The Swedish driver joined the Honda-powered team in the lead-up to the 2024 season but saw his contract terminated barely two months before the start of the 2025 campaign.

The rather unsavory incident surrounding Lundqvist and his exit from Chip Ganassi has raised questions about what could become of his IndyCar future, especially considering he has failed to secure a seat in any of the teams ahead of the new season.

However, with the St. Petersburg Grand Prix fast approaching, the 2022 Indy Light champion has shared what can be termed a bombshell update on his immediate future.

Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) account, Lundqvist shared an image with a lengthy quote detailing the events that played out about his exit from Chip Ganassi Racing. The 25-year-old further stated what the future holds with regard to his racing career.

Lundqvist also provided a response to the lingering question of whether he would be present at the curtain racer of the 2025 IndyCar season - the St Petersburg Grand Prix on March 2 (Sunday) - detailing the capacity in which he will be present at the Florida event.

Despite experiencing a relatively brief stint at Chip Ganassi, Lundqvist recorded a pole position at the 2024 XPEL Grand Prix at Road America (his first IndyCar pole). The 25-year-old registered several podium finishes at Barber and St. Louis as well as claimed the Rookie of the Year Award at the end of an eventful 2024 with Chip Ganassi Racing.

The former Meyer Shank Racing driver also took a moment to extend his best wishes to the Chip Ganassi team, its staff, and others in the paddock.

Linus Lundqvist faces challenging task to land IndyCar driver's seat for 2025

AUTO: JUN 22 NTT IndyCar Series Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey - Source: Getty

Linus Lundqvist faces an uphill battle to secure himself a seat on any team on the 2025 grid, with the newly introduced Charter system in IndyCar, doing little to aid his course.

With Chip Ganassi Racing having to downsize from five drivers to three for 2025, the last season series champion had to let go of Lundqvist, despite him claiming the crown for the rookie of the year, alongside two podium finishes.

With all 27 full-time seats for the 2025 season now locked in, the former Indy Lights champion may have to shift his focus to the Indianapolis 500, where the field expands to 33 drivers.

Whether the 2024 rookie can secure a long-term seat in IndyCar remains an open question — one that fans will continue to ponder as the 2025 season unfolds.

