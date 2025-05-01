“Literally SOBBING”: Fans react as John Green voices latest Indy 500 promo 

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway has come up with a wholesome post ahead of this month's Indy 500. They have posted an over 2-minute video via their X handle, and interestingly, they have done it in partnership with the well-known American author/YouTuber, John Green. Given the effort put into the video, fans from all over the world have come forward to react to it.

Ad

The Indy 500 has been taking place since 1911 at the iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Ahead of this month's much-anticipated event, they have posted a video that talks about it as well as the city of Indianapolis. John Green's voice has added more sheen to the already well-crafted video.

Fans have come up with their reactions, as one particular fan via X wrote:

"Literally SOBBING! Happy Month of May, fam."

Ad

Trending

A second Indy 500 enthusiast had the following to add:

"Literal happy tears watching this. Cannot wait to be back (home) again in Indiana."

A third person via the same platform said:

"Chills!"

Here are some of the other reactions:

"It is May!!!! The Lord has blessed me. Cannot wait to be back at the hallowed grounds! I feel the need for speed! Have an awesome month and see you soon, IMS!"

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"I’m not crying, you are."

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Goosebumps....I love it."

Expand Tweet

Ad

The 2025 Indianapolis 500 will take place on May 25 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The last two editions of the 200-lap race have been won by Team Penske driver Josef Newgarden (two-time IndyCar champion).

Josef Newgarden unveiled the 2025 Indy 500 ticket

While the fans have not held back from giving their take on the recent post by the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the ticket for the 2025 Indy 500 was unveiled by Josef Newgarden in the month of March at the Indianapolis International Airport.

Ad

During the short but major event, Newgarden sounded extremely upbeat about being presented with the opportunity to reveal the ticket. On that occasion, he had said (via Autoweek):

“It’s very cool to be here in the Indianapolis International Airport. Indiana and Tennessee are my two homes, so the fact we have the Indianapolis 500 in Indiana and the (NTT IndyCar Series) championship finale in Tennessee is a great parallel. To top it all off is seeing this beautiful ticket from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the Indy 500. It’s an incredible-looking ticket."

Ad

The two-day open test for the 2025 Indy 500 was recently held at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. At the end of the event, it was Newgarden's teammate Scott McLaughlin who set the pace on the timing charts. The latter was followed by Takuma Sato and Will Power.

Josef Newgarden, meanwhile, was able to end his two-day outing in a decent ninth position. However, despite this, he is one of the favorites to once again triumph at the Indianapolis 500.

Other than the already mentioned drivers, reigning IndyCar champion Alex Palou is also expected to be in the running for the win in the 200-lap race.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishabh Negi Rishabh Negi has a wealth of experience working in motorsports. He is extremely adept at producing all kinds of articles. When he is not glued to a screen, he is usually away from the hustle and bustle of a city, hiking mountains and exploring scenic places. Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.