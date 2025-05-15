Meyer Shank Racing driver Helio Castroneves recently spoke about his good old times with his former racing mates Dario Franchitti, Simon Pagenaud, and Tony Kanaan. The drivers were present at the Indianapolis 500 practice session.

Ad

On Wednesday, May 14, Bob Pockrass uploaded a clip of Castroneves speaking about the former IndyCar drivers catching up outside the motorhomes and reminiscing about their old days. He also spoke about what the new generation of drivers might think of them. He said,

"Before coming over here, as I'm coming out of the motor home lot I just bumped into Dario, Tony, Simon and I. Oh my God it was the most fun five minutes that I've had because we're just talking about imagine the kids looking at us right now "look at those bunch of old farts" which probably what we use to look in the other guys and say like "look at those bunch of old farts" so for me just coming over here again you know back and just light up the whole, it's just diffraction feeling. This place brings the best out of me and I'm just excited and ready for this race." (Via Bob Pockrass on X)

Ad

Trending

The four drivers are currently gearing up for the upcoming 109th running of the Indianapolis 500. Tony Kannan will be preparing for the Indy 500 just incase the #17 Arrow McLaren driver, Kyle Larson, cannot make it to the race since the latter will be attempting the Indy-Charlotte double.

As for Helio Castroneves, he will be entering his 25th Indianapolis 500. He has raced twenty of the Indy 500s with Team Penske, and the other four were with Meyer Shank Racing, where he is now in his fifth year. In this year's Indianapolis 500, he will be aiming to secure his fifth Indy 500 victory.

Ad

The four-time Indy 500 winner is currently taking part in all the sessions necessary to prepare for the 'Greatest Spectacle of Racing'.

Helio Castroneves speaks about his first Indy 500 practice session

The four-time Indy 500 champion Helio Castroneves recently took part in his first Indianapolis 500 practice. However, the practice session was cut short due to the weather conditions at the track.

Castroneves finished sixth in the practice session after completing a lap at the speed of 224.523 mph. After the practice session, while in conversation with Speedway Digest, he talked about his practice run at the IMS. He said,

Ad

"It was a good start, and we decided to try something different and then fix it up with a different set-up - unfortunately, it took a little longer than we had hoped. The boys are doing a great job. Everyone is doing a great job. When we come back, we expect the weather to play a factor as well; however, it was a good start,"

In 2001, Helio Castroneves secured his first win with Team Penske, winning the race by a margin of 1.7 seconds.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chionia Colaco Writer for IndyCar Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.