“Looking so good”: Fans react as Arrow McLaren unveils Pato O'Ward & team's new look

The Indianapolis-based Arrow McLaren IndyCar team has dropped its gear for the 2025 Indy 500. The team has brought back its full-white driver gear for the event with Pato O'Ward, Christian Lundgaard, and Nolan Siegel posing for pictures.

O'Ward is coming into the Indy race week on the back of a solid P2 performance in last week's SONSIO GP (May 10). He put in a stellar performance in the 85-lap race and is thus upbeat heading into the all-important Indy 500.

With Arrow McLaren unveiling its white gear for the event, one fan wrote on X:

"LOOKING SO GOOD."

A second fan via the same platform had the following to add:

"This scene is so emotional! It feels like they are ready to start a fast and furious chase on the city streets at any time."

A third motorhead added:

"Love the white!!"

Here are some of the other reactions from fans:

"Slick!!!"

"Looking sharp guys."

"Mark my words we’ll see one of those on the podium," one fan wrote.

In the 2024 Indy 500 event, Arrow McLaren's Pato O'Ward managed a second-place finish behind Team Penske's Josef Newgarden (two-time IndyCar champion).

Pato O'Ward's take on P2 SONSIO GP outing for Arrow McLaren

While the Tony Kanaan-led Arrow McLaren racing team has dropped white gear ahead of the Indy 500, Pato O'Ward was the team's star performer at the SONSIO GP.

As mentioned earlier, the 25-year-old managed a second-place finish behind Chip Ganassi Racing's Alex Palou, and following the culmination of the event, he took the time to share his thoughts on his outing via his outfit's official website:

"Strong day for the No. 5 crew and the No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet. A lot of over cutting and under cutting across strategies today, and we made the most of it. The team did an awesome job to get from eighth to second. No one had the pace to be there with Palou once again, so we’ll take this heading into the big one and show up when it counts for the 500." O'Ward said via Arrow McLaren.

Pato O'Ward has so far had a pretty up-and-down 2025 IndyCar season. After the first five rounds, he finds himself in fourth place in the standings with 148 points (two top-fives and three top-10 finishes).

When it comes to the gap to the championship leader, Alex Palou (who is at 248 points), O'Ward currently has to make up a whopping 100 points to get close to his rival. Keeping this in view, the 2025 Indy 500 will be the latter's chance to significantly cut down the gap to the reigning champion.

His last year's Indy 500 second-place finish should also help his confidence heading into the fierce 200-lap tussle. The event will take place on May 25 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

