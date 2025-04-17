Louis Foster breaks down what sets IndyCar apart from Indy NXT rides

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver Louis Foster recently spoke about the difference between IndyCar and Indy NXT in a story uploaded by the official IndyCar's Instagram account. Foster participated in the rookie testing at World Wide Technology Raceway along with fellow rookies on Wednesday, April 16.

In a video uploaded by IndyCar's Instagram account, Foster spoke about the difference between IndyCar and its developmental series, Indy NXT.

"Top speed, for sure. I think it's, Indy NXT when we were here, it was really fast compared to the previous year that I did it in 2023. We ran a softer compound of tires and Turn 1 was fifth gear in the Indy NXT car. But in Indycar, because you can do a lot more with the car and the gearing ratio and all that stuff, we're in third gear at Turn 1, which is very different," he said.

"But just as fast if obviously a bit faster around mid-corner. But, yeah, top end, it's a bit more scary going into the last corner. I've noticed myself a few times, I got used to how quickly I would go from Turn 1 to exit Turn 2 to entry Turn 3. And there's a few times I've caught myself off guard,like messing with stuff, you know, oh, there's a corner coming, so you approach it a lot faster," Foster added.

Louis Foster via IndyCar Instagram @Indycar

Louis Foster made his debut at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on March 2. But his race was cut short as he was collected in a crash involving Will Power and Nolan Siegel on lap 1. During his second race at the Thermal Club Grand Prix, he qualified in 10th place but couldn't finish his race due to issues with the #45 Honda-powered car.

On Sunday, April 13, at the ACURA Grand Prix of Long Beach, the 2024 Indy NXT champion qualified in 20th position and finished the race in 16th. It was the British driver's first full race after he failed to complete the first two races of the season.

Louis Foster expresses his feelings after completing his first full Grand Prix at Long Beach

Louis Foster was the lead RLL car at Long Beach and was the highest-qualifying rookie for the weekend.

Foster acknowledged that this was his first proper IndyCar race. He made a move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing after he found that there were no empty seats at Andretti Global Racing. But the Brit had a horrendous start to his rookie season.

In a statement made on his website, Foster, 21, reflected on his first outing at Long Beach.

"We gained four spots on the day. It’s obviously good to move upwards. We had a decent start and passed a few cars. The middle stages weren’t our best, but towards the end, that’s where we really did a good job. I managed to get past quite a few cars; did quite a few overtakes today and I’m pretty happy with that result," Foster said.

"Had we started farther up, we would have had a better end result. Realistically I think the only thing we can blame for having a P16 was not having the best qualifying session so we will continue to work on that. To get my first solid, proper INDYCAR race under my belt and to do a good job is something I’m happy about,” he added.

Louis Foster will be looking forward to carrying the positives ahead to the rest of the races this season.

