Louis Foster shares "survivors from the tornado" cars from RLL garage in Indiana

Louis Foster recently reflected on the tornado that hit Carmel, Indiana. The city was affected by the adverse weather conditions that struck the Midwest of the United States.

The IndyCar star, who is in his debut season in the senior category of the American open-wheel racing series, took to social media to share a picture of a garage full of racing cars he dubbed as "survivors" from the devastating tornado that swept through the Carmel area. His team Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing has a big presence in the state of Indiana.

Taking to his Instagram story, the RLL driver shared the snapshot, accompanied by the caption:

"Some survivors from the tornado at Carmel a few days ago."

Louis Foster shared a photo of his 'survivors' from the tornado incident. Image: @louisfosterr via Instagram

The Carmel area in central Indiana was hit by an EF1 tornado with wind speeds between 86 and 110 mph. As reported by media outlet FOX 59, the tornado caused significant damage to several counties along the area, with several businesses and personal properties experiencing structural damage. The report also detailed that the tornado brought down trees, branches, and power lines, leaving several houses without electricity.

Some schools were forced to close, while others delayed classes or switched to e-learning in the storm’s aftermath. The report concluded by noting that officials are keeping several areas, including Brownsburg and New Goshen, on high alert for potential tornado damage as the aftermath continues to be assessed.

How Louis Foster reacted after completing his first IndyCar race

Louis Foster during the IndyCar Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg - Source: Getty

Louis Foster took to social media to share his thoughts after completing his first race in the IndyCar racing series at the Thermal Club Grand Prix. The Odiham native had suffered a lap-one crash on his debut at the season-opening St. Petersburg Grand Prix.

The Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver was able to survive a crash at the California race but largely tumbled down the order during the race. Foster, who had qualified 10th for the Grand Prix, was only able to muster a 24th-place finish at the Palm Springs event.

Reacting in the aftermath of the race, Foster took to Instagram to share photos from the race alongside a caption detailing his thoughts on the race:

“First *full* IndyCar race done ✅ Not our day today, had some issues with the cockpit which made driving quite tricky, to say the least. Lots of things learned, confidence in our pace going forward, time to get this season really rolling, LBGP up next!” he wrote.

The 2024 Indy NXT champion, following the first two Grand Prix of the 2025 IndyCar season, sits plum last in the driver standings with 11 points to his name. Foster’s teammates, Devlin DeFrancesco and Graham Rahal, sit 22nd and 12th in the standings, respectively, after racking up 18 and 37 points to their names.

