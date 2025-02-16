Louis Foster will "take the ego out" in "tough" rookie IndyCar season with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

Louis Foster has spoken about how he plans to tackle his rookie season in IndyCar with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing. The Briton has no plans to rest on his junior category laurels, including his dominant Indy NXT Championship victory.

Foster was the standout in the 2024 Indy NXT season. He won eight out of 14 races with Andretti Global en route to the championship in his sophomore year in the IndyCar junior series. In October, the Bobby Rahal-co-owned Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing signed him on a multi-year deal.

In an interview with @IndyCarRadio posted on February 15, Foster explained how his priority is to absorb everything rather than egotistically go through the season.

"I think it's important for myself and any rookie to be a sponge, in a sense, take everything in. Although I come out of Indy NXT the reigning champion, I am now a rookie in IndyCar. So a very stark difference (from) one to the other. The most important thing for myself is just really to learn as much as possible and take the ego out of it. Its going to be a very tough year and we just gotta get our head down and keep pushing," Louis Foster said.

The 21-year-old expects a "very tough" first year in IndyCar. RLL hasn't been among the stronger teams in recent years. They have won only one race since the 2020 Indy 500.

It was at the 2023 Grand Prix of Toronto with Christian Lundgaard starting from pole position and leading 44 laps of the race before crossing the finish line first.

Louis Foster names the new challenges in IndyCar despite its similarity with Indy NXT

AUTO: AUG 16 Firestone IndyNXT Series OUTFRONT Showdown - Source: Getty

Louis Foster was at one with his Indy NXT car in 2024. He led the series in wins (8), podiums (12), poles (9), and most laps led (362) to beat runner-up Jacob Abel by 122 points. He ran his first IndyCar test with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing in November 2024.

Ahead of the 2025 season, he spoke about the differences between the two machines of the different categories, which aren't many, in his opinion.

"They are very similar machines, honestly. The difference between an Indy NXT car and an Indy car is a lot less than I expected. Obviously, you've got quite a big step up in power and downforce of the Indy car, but you're on the same tires, similar race structure, same series that runs it - IndyCar and Indy NXT is run by Penske. So it's all pretty similar," Louis Foster said via @IndyCarRadio (0:52 onwards).

He will get to pilot his No. 45 RLL Honda during IndyCar's two-day test at Sebring on February 17 and 18 before competing in his first IndyCar race on the streets of St. Petersburg on March 2.

