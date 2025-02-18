The 2025 IndyCar season is just around the corner and ahead of the St. Petersburg event, Graham Rahal has taken the time to give his take on his Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing's 2025 challenger.

Graham Rahal has been competing in the highest class of open-wheel racing since the 2008 Honda Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. He has so far managed to amass a whopping 278 race starts and has had an overall best finish of fourth place in 2015.

With the 2025 campaign just a few weeks away, Rahal is immensely pleased with the new livery that's been revealed by the Zionsville, Indiana-based team. In line with this, he shared his views recently.

"Here we are, number 15 for the year, lovin' that new livery, uh, Lewy is also in my group, Devlin is in the alternate group, so he'll run this afternoon and tomorrow morning but hope for a good day. A lot of new engineering staff and a lot of change so hope you will find some good stuff," Graham Rahal said.

Graham Rahal finished the 2024 IndyCar season in 18th place behind Romain Grosjean. The former was able to amass 251 points in his No. 15 race car. In the process of doing so, the 36-year-old also managed five top-ten finishes.

Graham Rahal's thoughts on the 2025 IndyCar test

While Graham Rahal sounded stoked seeing his new weapon for the much-anticipated 2025 IndyCar season, he also talked about the test program. This year's test, ahead of the season, is taking place at the Sebring International Raceway.

Via Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing's official X account, Graham had the following to add:

"First and only test for the 2025 season, year 18 for me. One singular pitlane, both sides are occupied, busy, busy couple of days. This morning and tomorrow afternoon, bit of a weird schedule, but excited to be out here and shake the rust off a little bit and see what we can do. Hopefully, with the new engineering and everything else we got going, we can find a little bit of speed."

Rahal is a seasoned pro in the highest class of open-wheel racing in America. The 2024 season was not as fruitful as he and his team would have expected, but a fresh campaign will bring plenty of new opportunities.

Graham's best finish of fourth place came back in 2018 and considering this, he would at least want to put in a better campaign in comparison to 2024. Rahal will have Devlin DeFrancesco (who has competed in 34 IndyCar races) and Louis Foster (2024 Indy NXT Champion) as his teammates on the Zionsville, Indiana-based Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing team for the upcoming campaign.

