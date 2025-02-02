Luca Ghiotto's girlfriend Desirèe radiates chic vibe in white faux fur coat and black bottoms 

Former F2 driver Luca Ghiotto’s girlfriend uploaded a story on her Instagram account as she shared a picture of herself and flaunted her outfit. Desirèe Randon shared a mirror selfie in the story as she dressed up in a black and white outfit.

Ghiotto's girlfriend wore a white top paired with black bottoms. She layered her outfit with a white faux fur coat and accessorized it with a white leather belt and a golden ring. Desirèe completed the outfit with a white handbag which seemed to be the Bottega Veneta Intrecciato Padded Cassette Chain Bag, which is known for its cross-woven leather panel design.

Luca Ghiotto's girlfriend Desiree Randon's story - Source: via @desireerandon on Instagram

Desirèe later uploaded a photo of herself as she changed back into comfortable clothing. Luca Ghiotto's girlfriend shared a mirror selfie wearing a white oversized hoodie with a huge strawberry print and text that read, “Strawberry Gucci”, paired with black bottoms.

Desiree Randon's story of her second outfit - Source: via @desireerandon on Instagram

Luca Ghiotto began his open-wheel racing series career in 2011 and soon moved up the Formula ladder. He was the 2015 GP3 series runner-up and spent a few years in the GP2 (now F2) championship before moving to race in the Sportscar and endurance racing series. 2020 was the Italian driver's last full season in F2.

Ghiotto's girlfriend Desirèe is a native resident of Vicenza in Italy, as per her Instagram account. Although it isn't clear from either Luca Ghiotto or Desirèe's profile when the two started dating, the Italian has a highlights section on her profile dedicated to racing with the first highlight from June 4, 2021, at the Misano World Circuit.

Desirèe posted a picture in Ghiotto's F2 race suit on her profile on February 5, 2024, with a caption that read:

“In another life I was definitely a racing driver” [translated from Italian]

The Italian driver made his IndyCar debut in 2024 for Dale Coyne Racing with Rick Ware Racing.

“Look forward to working with them again”: Luca Ghiotto on returning to DCR midway through the 2024 IndyCar season

Luca Ghiotto and Oliver Gray during the Free Practices prior to the 2024 European Le Mans Series 4 Hours Of Portimao - Source: Getty

Luca Ghiotto was set to drive for only a couple of races for DCR in the 2024 IndyCar season and signed a contract for the Alabama and Sonsio GP. However, midway through the season, the Italian driver was called upon by DCR to take part in the Road America and Laguna Seca races. Speaking about the opportunity to work with the team after the first two races, Ghiotto said:

“I’m very happy to be returning behind the wheel of the No. 51 Dale Coyne Racing entry for the next two races. I enjoyed my first two races in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and had a great time working with Jack (Harvey) and everyone at DCR. I look forward to working with them again and help the team continue to make progress over the next two races.” [via IndyCar]

Jacob Abel was recently announced as one of the drivers for Dale Coyne Racing’s 2025 IndyCar season. The team is yet to announce the second driver but will be officially declaring it within a month as the season starts on March 2nd.

