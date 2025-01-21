Luca Ghiotto's girlfriend Desirèe wows in lacey black outfit

Dale Coyne Racing driver Luca Ghiotto’s girlfriend Desirèe recently uploaded a post on her Instagram as she donned an all-black outfit. Desirèe uploaded thirteen pictures in her Instagram post as she spent the night out with her friends.

Luca Ghiotto’s girlfriend dressed up in a black lacey dress with a floral embroidery on it. Desirèe paired it up with black tights and a black pencil heel. She accessorized the outfit with a black leather handbag and golden jewels embedded in it with golden earrings.

Desirèe tagged Ristorante Sushi Su as the location in her Instagram post, which is a Sushi bar in Padova, Italy. According to her Instagram profile, she is a resident of Vicenza in Italy, which is just 23.1 miles away from Padova, where she spent her night out with her friends.

Trending

Most of the pictures uploaded by Luca Ghiotto's girlfriend showcased her outfit from different angles and with different backgrounds. The other slides included a group photo with her friends, and photos showcasing the restaurant ambiance, food, and drinks.

Although it isn't clear from either Luca Ghiotto's Instagram profile or Desirèe’s profile when the two started dating, the Vicenza native does have a highlight section dedicated to the races that she attended on her profile with the first being from June 4, 2021 at the Misano World Circuit.

Image credits: Instagram/@desireerandon

She also uploaded a picture in Luca Ghiotto's F2 Championship racing suit on her Instagram profile in February 2024 as she held her dog in her arms. The caption to the post read,

“In another life I was definitely a racing driver”

The 29-year-old Ghiotto made his IndyCar debut in 2024 as he drove for Dale Coyne Racing in four races during the season. His best finish of the season came in his debut race at Alabama where he finished P21.

Dale Coyne on Luca Ghiotto's return to DCR midway through the 2024 IndyCar season

Luca Ghiotto first agreed upon a contract with DCR for only two races during the 2024 IndyCar season (Alabama and Sonsio GP). However, he was called upon by DCR midway through the season for another two races i.e. Road America and Laguna Seca. Explaining the reason for the same, DCR owner Dale Coyne said, (via Racer)

“Luca made a good impression on us in his first races with the team. He got up to speed quickly with no testing whatsoever before getting in the car and he was a good addition to the team. We look forward to working with him again and having him back behind the wheel of our No. 51 car for the next two races.”

Dale Coyne Racing recently announced Jacob Abel as one of their two IndyCar drivers for the 2025 season with the second seat yet to be announced.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback