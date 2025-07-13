Marcus Armstrong aims to emulate Alex Palou after 1st IndyCar podium with Meyer Shank Racing at Iowa

Meyer Shank Racing's Marcus Armstrong is taking inspiration from the reigning IndyCar champion Alex Palou (who won the Iowa Race 2) following his third-place finish (first podium finish with MSR) in the 2025 Iowa Speedway Race 2. After the end of the recently concluded 275-lap race, Armstrong talked about aspiring to have the Palou-level consistency in IndyCar.

Alex Palou has been the top driver in America's highest class of open-wheel racing for quite some time. The three-time champion has been on an absolute rampage in the ongoing 2025 season, securing his seventh victory in the first 12 races after the end of the Iowa Race 2.

Marcus Armstrong aims to embark on the same journey of consistency as Palou, as he shared his thoughts via his post-race Iowa race 2 interview.

"Yeah, we are just getting better every single race. I'm jelling with my crew better and better every race, but this championship is so competitive, you need to be on it every single session, every single lap, every single session, just like Alex Palou is. So we are getting there!" (0:41 onwards).

After the first 12 races of the 2025 IndyCar season, Alex Palou is leading the drivers' championship. Last year, he won the title by amassing an impressive 544 points. In the process of doing so, he was also able to secure two Grand Prix wins, three pole positions, and 13 top-five finishes.

Marcus Armstrong, on his end, managed a P14 finish in 2024 with 298 points. He was able to secure four top-five finishes.

Marcus Armstrong secured a P5 finish in IndyCar's Road America Race

While Marcus Armstrong has shared his thoughts on his P3 finish and applauded Alex Palou after the end of Race 2 at the Iowa Speedway, the former had another impressive result during Round 9 of the 2025 IndyCar season.

During the XPEL Grand Prix at Road America, Armstrong showcased his racecraft in the #66 Meyer Shank Racing car and thus secured an impressive fifth-place finish.

"It was a good race—we stuck to our plan, I thought that we did a very good job with the strategy. Unfortunately we got pushed off track a couple of times by some people who were way off the pace. But we kept our cool, saved some fuel, and came back through. It was a good weekend, and we are just gaining some momentum with these top tens, and now we are heading to MSR’s home track at Mid Ohio so hopefully we can keep that up," Armstrong said in a press release via MSR.

Marcus Armstrong, 24, has a promising racing career ahead of him. He has already impressed many on the grid with his performances and could put in more stellar drives during the upcoming races in the 2025 IndyCar season.

