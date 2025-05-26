Marco Andretti has only 4-words for Alex Palou’s tremendous Indy 500 victory

Marco Andretti had a simple yet heartfelt reaction after Alex Palou claimed victory at the Indy 500. The Spanish driver clinched victory for the first time at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Palou, who had started the Indianapolis 500 event on the second row in sixth place, masterfully executed his drive across several phases of the race to clinch the win at the Brickyard showcase. The Barcelona native successfully executed a stint where he had to save fuel before making a surprise move on Marcus Ericsson to seal the victory.

Following the conclusion of the racing spectacle, Marco Andretti shared his reaction with a post on X (formerly Twitter). Sharing his thoughts, the Andretti Autosport racer wrote:

“Awesome win @AlexPalou. Well deserved.”

The win, which was Alex Palou’s first at an oval circuit, also marked his maiden victory at the Indy 500. The Chip Ganassi driver, who has had a stellar start to the 2025 season, also extended his lead in the IndyCar Series championship. The 28-year-old also saw his win match the best start to an IndyCar season since A.J. Foyt in the 1979 season.

While Alex Palou celebrated, it was a disappointing afternoon for Marco Andretti, as a first-lap incident—where he was rear-ended by Jack Harvey—spelled the end of the race for the Pennsylvania native. Palou will now aim to extend his lead at the top of the drivers’ standings when the IndyCar Series heads to the Detroit Grand Prix in Michigan.

Alex Palou reacts after winning Indy 500

Alex Palou reacted following his victory at the Indy 500 event. The 28-year-old stormed to victory for the first time in his career at the Brickyard.

The Chip Ganassi driver, who was visibly exhausted following the incident, spoke to the media after his race win. In his post-race interview with reporter Jamie Little — in a video shared on X by IndyCar on FOX — Palou stated:

“I cannot believe it. What an amazing day, what an amazing race. Sorry, I’m out of breath — just celebrating. Yeah, just got really tired. But what an amazing race by the No. 10 crew, everybody at CGR, HRC. I cannot believe it. It’s amazing. It’s amazing to be here, amazing to win.

"There were some moments that I felt really good in the race. But at the end, I didn’t know if I was going to be able to pass Marcus (Ericsson), but yeah, made it happen — first oval win. What a better place to do it.”

The former Dale Coyne Racing star’s victory at the Indy 500 came on his sixth attempt at the famed oval circuit. Alex Palou had previously come agonizingly close to clinching the iconic Borg-Warner Trophy in 2021, but he lost the lead to Helio Castroneves, who claimed his fourth win at the event with the Meyer Shank team.

Alex Palou will now aim to build on his impeccable run of results through the 2025 season, as he eyes what would be his fourth series championship.

