Marco Andretti captures adorable moment as baby daughter meets $40M-worth rapper

Marco Andretti's Instagram is often labelled with his six-month-old daughter, Miura, and the 38-year-old recently shared an image of American rapper Ludacris holding his daughter in his arms. The rapper and Marco have a long-standing connection, as the former has been known to the Andretti family for the past 10 years.

The 38-year-old entered parenthood on September 17, 2024, after his fiancee Billie Jo Powers gave birth to his first daughter. Since then, the two have often shared a hoard of images and videos of their six-month-old daughter enjoying his time with her parents and family friends.

Similarly, Marco Andretti posted a story on April 4 about a night out with his close friend and $40 million-worth rapper Ludacris (via Celebrity Net Worth) having an adorable moment with his daughter Miura at a restaurant

Marco Andretti's Instagram story of her daughter Miura with Ludacris | Source: Instagram/@marcoandretti

On the other hand, the third-generation driver will achieve a milestone at the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500. He is slated to make his 20th start at the elusive race with the Andretti outfit.

Marco Andretti had a torrid outing at the last Indy 500

Marco Andretti at the 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 - Carb Day - Source: Getty

While Marco Andretti readies up for his 20th race start at the Indy 500, he did not have a great outing last time around. The 38-year-old was classified 25th in the 33-car leaderboard due to a premature retirement.

On lap 114, his Andretti's rear-end got a bit lively, and despite multiple attempts to correct the oversteer, he was unable to keep the car pointing straight and collided with the wall at the exit of turn 1. Unhappy with the early end to a long and chaotic race, the third-generation driver said (via IndyStar):

"We had a car that all we needed to get was clean air ... (but) we just got up in the grey, tank slapped it and just ran out of room. And talent, maybe. Honestly, it's a (expletive) show. I don't really trust half the guys I'm around, but you just gotta go for it and whatever happens, happens."

In the previous 19 attempts, Marco Andretti has scored four podiums and one position around the 2.5-mile circuit. Moreover, the Andretti curse has struck him on multiple occasions, but one wound that is open to this day is his 2006 Indy 500 loss.

Sam Hornish Jr. overtook the Indy 500 debutant on the homestretch, continuing on the curse in the Andretti bloodline. Moreover, the 38-year-old is also not slated to win the race as he has reduced his involvement in the racing world, as he now bestows an Indy 500-only role, making his chances even slimmer due to not getting enough mileage in IndyCar throughout the season.

