Marco Andretti cracks up over Fernando Alonso's comments on Max Verstappen becoming a father

Formula 1 driver Max Verstappen recently became a father with the arrival of his daughter, Lily, whom he welcomed with his partner, Kelly Piquet. The news has prompted an outpouring of congratulatory messages across the motorsport community. Among them was a particularly witty remark from F1 driver Fernando Alonso, which cracked up IndyCar driver Marco Andretti.

Verstappen missed the Miami Grand Prix's media duties as he prioritised father duties and was by his partner's side when their daughter was born. The wishes poured in from all over when the couple uploaded a collaborative Instagram post.

Fernando Alonso, the oldest driver on the current Formula 1 grid, has given rise to many jokes around him being someone who will never hang up his helmet, seemingly destined to race forever. Embracing that long-running joke, Alonso cleverly plugged in his 'racing forever' sentiment into a lighthearted message while congratulating Max and Kelly on the birth of their daughter.

"Congratulations to Max and Kelly for their daughter, what a special moment for those two. I am looking forward to racing against her in F1 soon," said Fernando Alonso via Racingnew365.

This wish was reshared by Marco Andretti with a face with tears of joy, a laughing emoji.

Image via Instagram (@marcoandretti)

Marco Andretti, along with 26 rest of the IndyCar drivers, will battle it out on May 10th in the Sonsio Grand Prix at the Indianapolis road course

Marco Andretti reacts to Martin Brundle's grid walk difficulties

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Baptist Health 200 - Practice - Source: Getty

IndyCar driver Marco Andretti reacted to Sky F1 broadcaster Martin Brundle's iconic grid walks and the difficulties he has faced during his chats. As he faced rejection while attempting to interview the 2024 Super Bowl halftime performer, Usher, the singer brushed past him without responding.

The Sky F1 broadcaster has cultivated a dedicated following that reaches beyond the sport’s typical audience, owing in large part to his pre-race grid walks, especially when navigating through grids crowded with celebrities, many of whom he may not be immediately familiar with. Andretti shared a humorous response to the same.

“There may be no harder job than the grid walk trying to interview people that are just wandering around denying interviews 😂😂🤦🏻‍♂️,” read Marco Andretti's tweet.

“I think we saw Usher coming down here. I don't know if we're going to get anywhere near him, but we'll give it a try.”

Moments later, a bodyguard stepped in to stop the broadcaster. Following this, Brundle remarked:

Okay, no worries. We'd have loved to have talked to him and see what he feels about all of this.”

This wasn’t the first instance of Martin Brundle being rejected by a celebrity. In previous years, Co-owner of Inter Miami CF, David Beckham, at the Miami GP, Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappé at the Monaco Grand Prix, and British model Cara Delevingne at the British Grand Prix were also not too keen to interact with the veteran presenter.

