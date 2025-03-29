Marco Andretti drops two-word reaction to Jimmie Johnson's NASCAR team honoring John Andretti's 1998 paint scheme

Marco Andretti recently reacted to the news of Legacy Motor Club planning to honor John Andretti with a throwback scheme for the Darlington weekend. The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season is in full swing, and legendary driver Jimmie Johnson's NASCAR Cup Series team recently dropped a tribute car. The outfit has come up with a paint scheme similar to John Andretti's from 1998 for the Darlington.

John Andretti was the cousin of Michael Andretti (father of Marco). Via his official Instagram handle, Marco Andretti shared Legacy Motor Club's post on his stories and wrote the following as a caption:

"Very Cool @Jimmiejohnson"

A screenshot from Marco Andretti's Instagram story - Source: Instagram/@marcoandretti

Jimmie Johnson has been competing in NASCAR's Cup Series since the 2001 UAW-GM Quality 500 (Charlotte). In the ongoing season, he is making his trade with Legacy Motor Club on a part-time basis, driving the No. 84 Toyota Camry XSE. The 49-year-old Johnson is a seven-time Cup Series champion.

Marco Andretti all set to drive at 2025 Indy 500

While Marco Andretti has given his take on Legacy Motor Club's Darlington tribute in accordance with John Andretti's 1998 color scheme, it was announced by Andretti Global almost three months ago that he will drive for them at this year's Indianapolis 500.

Andretti has been competing regularly in the Indy 500 for several years, and he will once again do the same at the 2025 May event. In line with this, Andretti Global's CCO Doug Bresnahan said via Motorsportweek:

"The constant of the MAPEI brand on Kyle Kirkwood’s #27 throughout the full season paired with MAPEI’s increased presence as the primary partner for Marco Andretti’s #98 at the 2024 Indianapolis 500 was the perfect way for our team to expose a new partner to all the great opportunities the NTT IndyCar Series has to offer, and we are honored to have MAPEI back on board in 2025 for what is sure be another exciting season."

The 38-year-old racer has so far competed in 252 IndyCar races. He has been competing in the sport since the 2006 Toyota Indy 300 and has so far amassed two wins, 20 podiums, and six pole positions. His best overall finish in the drivers' championship, to date, has been fifth place, which came in the 2013 season.

For this year's Indy 500, Marco Andretti will be the fourth entry by Andretti Global at the iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway. He will partner with regular drivers Colton Herta (2024 runner-up), Marcus Ericsson (2022 Indy 500 winner and former Formula 1 driver), and Kyle Kirkwood.

In the intensely fought 2024 Indy 500 event, Andretti ended his challenging 200-lap outing in 25th place in the standings.

