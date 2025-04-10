Marco Andretti gave an adorable “work in progress” update of his daughter's attempt to say ‘mama’ 

Andretti Global driver Marco Andretti has posted an Instagram story of his daughter Miura. Billie Jo Powers and Marco welcomed their baby girl in September 2024.

Ad

The third-generation Andretti hails from the famous Andretti family, well-established and well-respected in motorsports. Marco's father, Michael Andretti, has a huge racing empire, spanning into various divisions of motorsports, and his grandfather, Mario Andretti, has won the famous Indy 500. Marco Andretti has been paving his own way, making a name for himself in motorsports since 2006.

Marco shared a video of their baby girl Miura on his Instagram story with the caption:

Ad

Trending

"Work in progress 😂

Marco Andretti via Instagram @marcoandretti

In the video, Marco was seen trying to get his daughter to say the word "Mama" as baby Miura kept mumbling "Dada." The baby girl was dressed in a floral pink onesie with a pink bow.

Ad

Jo Powers and Marco welcomed their baby girl, Miura Andretti, on September 17, 2024. Marco announced the birth of their child on Instagram with the caption:

"💜Miura Micha Andretti has entered the chat at 1:58pm. 6.7 lbs. Momma and Baby are doing great"

Ad

A little earlier that year, the couple announced their engagement after the Indy 500 in May 2024. They announced their engagement via Instagram with the caption:

"We were waiting until after Indy to announce some exciting news that happened earlier that year 😁💍"

Ad

As for where, when and how the couple met is unknown. In terms of their careers, Marco Andretti has retired from full-time racing, but he will be seen at the greatest spectacle of racing this year in May with Andretti Global, along with MAPEI supporting him. This year will mark his 20th start at the Indy 500.

Billie Jo Powers is signed to the modeling agency called Talent Group. She also has over 36k followers on Instagram. She often shares pictures of her adventures, family and other activities.

Ad

Marco Andretti updates fans on daughter's first words

Marco Andretti shared a video of his daughter on X. He shared that his daughter Miura's first word was 'dada,' as his wife tried to get her to say the word again.

"Boom. Miura’s first word is Dada. Got her to say it a few times."

Expand Tweet

Ad

In the video, Baby Miura was seen being held upright by someone as Billie Jo Powers tries to get her to say the word "dada."

Usually, Jo Powers shares these adorable moments of baby Miura with her fans; however, this time, it was Marco's turn.

Marco retired from full-time open-wheel racing. However, he took an interest in stock racing and participated in more than 24 NASCAR and ARCA trucks racing in 2024 alongside his plans to race at the IMS.

Marco Andretti will be back at the 109th Indy 500 race in May this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chionia Colaco Writer for IndyCar Know More