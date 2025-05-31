Marco Andretti gives his honest judgment on alleged “road rage” between Will Power and Kyle Kirkwood

Marco Andretti has detailed his thoughts on the incident involving Will Power and Kyle Kirkwood during the Detroit Grand Prix practice session. The 38-year-old commented on the unorthodox turn of events on social media.

During the first practice session of the Michigan race, Will Power barreled his car into Kyle Kirkwood and opted to stick his front wing into the rear of the Andretti driver as they went on a lap around the narrow street circuit. The 44-year-old, who was on a push lap around the track, rear-ended Kirkwood, and after pushing around like a forklift for a few corners, pushed him to the side of the track.

This rare incident has since garnered a wave of reactions across the IndyCar scene, and Marco Andretti was among the several individuals reacting to this incident.

“Road rage and IndyCars aren’t a good pair.”

Will Power is known for his firm character on the race track, and this incident offers a subtle reminder of the competitive edge the two-time IndyCar Series champion brings to racing.

The incident damaged the 44-year-old’s front wing; however, it did little to impact the outcome of the practice session. The Team Penske driver, who escaped any penalties from the IndyCar race stewards, clocked the third fastest lap times of the round.

What Will Power said after his incident with Kyle Kirkwood

Will Power shed light on his thought process during the incident involving Kyle Kirkwood at the IndyCar Detroit Grand Prix practice session. The Australian driver rammed his car into the rear of the 26-year-old while attempting a push lap around the street circuit.

The Penske driver surprisingly opted to continue pushing around Kirkwood for a few more corners before pulling away from the rear of his car. When asked about the reason behind his actions during his interaction with the media, Will Power stressed that his unusual move was intended to help him create a gap for himself.

“Well, I came around and, you know, he was right up in the middle and made contact, so I thought, ‘Well, I may as well get a gap now.’ So I just pushed him past the car in front, just moved him out of the way, and got a really nice gap,” Power said while speaking to the media in a video shared on X by IndyCar.

“So, uh, yeah, if I hadn’t touched him already... I said, ‘Oh well, I’m already touching him, so I might as well keep pushing him and get myself a gap.’ Got a good gap and finished the run nicely.”

Kyle Kirkwood, for his part, appeared unfazed by the incident involving the veteran driver, and he went on to set the fastest lap of the practice session. Both Will Power and Kirkwood will, however, hope to avoid such incidents during the remainder of the race weekend, particularly considering what's at stake as the Grand Prix gets into its business end.

