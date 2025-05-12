Marco Andretti jests about the irony of sharks receiving a week of honor compared to moms receiving a day

On May 11th, Andretti Autosport driver Marco Andretti shared an Instagram story containing a screenshot of his chat with his fiancée, Billie Jo Powers. The story had him wishing her on Mother's Day and joking that she only gets a day of celebrations, whereas Sharks get a week.

During the Indianapolis 500 weekend last year, Marco Andretti proposed to his girlfriend, Billie. Subsequently, the couple welcomed their daughter, Miura, in September. Andretti, who often offers his 117,000 Instagram followers insights into both his personal life and professional racing career, recently shared a story featuring a screenshot of a conversation with his fiancée.

The second Sunday of May is widely celebrated as Mother's Day, and this screen grab had Marco's wish for his partner. The conversation began with him telling her that it was her day, and he added a "lol" at the end of the sentence. However, he did not stop there, because as soon as Billie replied with a smiling face and a thank you message, he cracked a joke.

"You get a day. Sharks get a week," wrote Andretti.

Notably, Shark Week on the Discovery Channel is an annual week-long programming block dedicated to sharks, featuring documentaries, special programs, and other shark-themed content. In 2025, Shark Week will take place from July 6 to July 13. It's a summer event that explores various aspects of sharks, from conservation efforts to correcting misconceptions. To this joke, she replied with three loudly crying face emojis.

Screenshot of the chat between Marco Andretti and Billie Jo Powers | Image via Instagram (@marcoandretti)

Marco Andretti's fiancée shares an adorable picture of daughter Miura cheering her father

AUTO: MAY 21 INDYCAR - The 105th Indianapolis 500 Fast Friday - Source: Getty

On April 23rd, Billie Jo Powers, fiancée of Andretti Autosport driver Marco Andretti, shared a heartwarming photo of their daughter, Miura, on her Instagram Story. The image captured Miura watching her father in action during a testing session at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in preparation for the upcoming Indy 500.

The post showed their daughter dressed in a pink onesie with a matching bow, sitting excitedly in a pink stroller cleverly designed to resemble an open-wheel race car. Billie captioned the story with a brief explanation of the moment captured in the video.

"Ready to watch Daddy," wrote Powers.

Marco Andretti then reshared the photo on his Instagram story.

Image via Instagram (@marcoandretti)

This season marks Marco Andretti’s 20th appearance at the Indianapolis 500. He will be competing with Andretti Global, driving the No. 98 car sponsored by the Italian chemical company MAPEI. In his most recent outing at the 108th running of the iconic race, the 38-year-old was forced to retire early after crashing on lap 114 of the 200-lap event.

Along with Andretti, 27 full-time drivers and 7 part-time drivers will battle it out on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the Indy 500, scheduled for Sunday, May 25th.

