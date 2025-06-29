Marco Andretti joins American rapper Jeezy in an electrifying ‘showtime’ drop

Andretti Global driver Marco Andretti recently appeared in rapper Jeezy's new Instagram reel about his concert that took place on June 25. The latter has around 5.6 million followers on Instagram.

Jay Wayne, who goes by the stage name Jeezy, is an American rapper. He is known for his subgenre of hip-hop music known as trap music. He began his rap career in 2001 and has multiple records that have gone double platinum.

The rapper recently shared a video on his Instagram showing him getting ready for his 20th-anniversary show in Miami for his album Let's Get It: Thug Motivation 101. The video also features the IndyCar driver Marco Andretti driving a white Ferrari and driving the rapper to his concert venue. The video was captioned:

" Showtime! 20 years of Motivation! First stop Miami sold out ‼️NYC, Apollo we on the way ☃️#20yearsofmotivation #tm101live"

The third-generation Andretti comes from a family with a long history in racing. His father is known for his vast racing empire that is dispersed into various motorsport divisions. His grandfather, Mario Andretti, is known for his win at the Indianapolis 500 in 1969.

Marco Andretti recently took part in the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500 held on May 25 and drove the #98 Andretti Global car backed by MAPEI, an Italian chemical company. He qualified in 29th place and finished the race in the same place after contact with Jack Harvey that ended his race on lap 4. This attempt marked his 20th start at the Indianapolis 500.

"Nothing is really different"- Marco Andretti opens up about driving for Andretti Global after change in management

Marco Andretti spoke about driving for the Andretti team despite changes in the ownership that took place in September 2024. His father, Michael Andretti, resigned from his role as the CEO of the company and the chairman of the Andretti Group. Michael Andretti has joined the company as a strategic advisor.

While talking to Bob Pockrass, Andretti was questioned if driving for the team feels different, as his father, Michael Andretti, is no longer the CEO. He responded, saying,

"Actually no, there's like still a bunch of the same people in the paddock, so it, nothing is really different right now...Well, we always looked at it as business anyway. That's why I was able to work for 20 years. Because yeah, we don't. You know, we try not to pull a family card on either side so."

Michael Andretti handed the company over to Dan Towriss. Marco Andretti drove for the team for the first time after the change in management at the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500 that took place earlier this year.

