Marco Andretti jokingly takes back his compliment for Alex Palou amid 'boring' IndyCar race at Barber

IndyCar star Marco Andretti jokingly took back a compliment he had bestowed upon reigning champion Alex Palou in between a 'boring' race at the Barber Motorsports Park. Andretti had appreciated Palou's racecraft after his second consecutive win of the 2025 season at the Thermal Club.

The Chip Ganassi Racing driver had started third on the grid in Thermal in March behind an Arrow McLaren 1-2 of Pato O'Ward and Christian Lundgaard. In the final third of the race, Palou overtook both drivers and extended his lead to over 10 seconds before taking the chequered flag.

Marco Andretti, who only competes in the Indy 500 after retiring from full-time IndyCar racing in 2020, made a post on social media platform X after witnessing Alex Palou's magical drive.

"Alex Palou is so fun to watch," he wrote.

But with Palou continuing his dominance at the Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix on Sunday (May 4), the 37-year-old withdrew his statement in jest:

"Actually never mind he’s making it boring now 😂😂😂, " Andretti wrote on X in the latter half of the race.

Palou led all 90 laps of the Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix to take his third win of 2025 in four races. He prevented Team Penske's Scott McLaughlin from achieving a third consecutive win at Barber.

Alex Palou 'super proud' of No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing squad after 'lonely' race

Alex Palou sprays champagne after winning the IndyCar Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg - Source: Getty

Alex Palou's win at Barber was nothing short of legendary. With five laps to go, he was over 16 seconds clear of Christian Lundgaard in P2, and still had 63 seconds of push-to-pass available to use.

The three-time IndyCar champion termed it a "perfect day" in the post-race interview with FOX pitlane reporter Georgia Henneberry.

"It was a perfect day, I would say, a perfect weekend. First time we were rocking that No. 10 HRC livery. Super proud of everybody that has been working on the 10-car and Chip Ganassi Racing and HRC as well. The car was amazing, super fast, and I just had a ton of fun. I was a bit lonely there, but I loved it."

Palou was running a special white, red, and blue livery to represent Honda Racing Corporation. It was only the third time in IndyCar history that Honda, an engine manufacturer in the series, became a primary sponsor for a driver.

After his win, the Spaniard extended his lead in the championship. Second-place finisher Christian Lundgaard displaced Kyle Kirkwood from P2 in the standings.

