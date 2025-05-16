Marco Andretti opens up about racing for Andretti Global despite ownership shift: "Nothing is really different"

Andretti Global driver Marco Andretti recently spoke about driving for the Andretti Team after a change in the management that took place in September last year. Andretti was present at the practice session that took place at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway as a part of the preparation for the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500, which is set to take place on May 25.

On Thursday, May 15, Bob Pockrass uploaded a clip of the #98 Andretti driver where he questioned him if it feels different driving for the team now that his father, Michael Andretti, is no longer the owner of the team. The driver replied by saying,

"Actually no, there's like still a bunch of the same people in the paddock , so it nothing is really different right now. Well, we always looked at it as business anyway. That's why I was able to work for 20 years. Because yeah, we don't. You know, we try not to pull a family card on either side so."

The change in the team's management came around somewhere in September of last year. Michael Andretti stepped down as the CEO and chairman of the Andretti Group after handing over the company to Dan Towriss and becoming the strategic advisor for the company. Following a management change at the headquarters, Marco Andretti will be racing for the Andretti Global team for the first time.

This year's entry will mark Marco Andretti's 20th start at the Indianapolis 500. Supported by the Italian-based chemical company MAPEI, he will be piloting the #98 Andretti Global car at the 'Greatest Spectacle of Racing.' During his outing in 2024 at the 108th running of the Indianapolis 500, the 38-year-old crashed on lap 114 out of the 200-lap race.

Marco Andretti defends Katherine Legge after her race at Rockingham

Andretti Global driver Marco Andretti recently came to Katherine Legge's defense after a fan called her achievements 'unproven'. Legge is a British female driver who is currently competes in NASCAR's Xfinity and Cup Series.

The 44-year-old took part in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Rockingham on April 19. During the race, she got caught in the crash and couldn't continue her run and received a lot of backlash online.

On April 22, a fan posted a tweet criticizing Katherine Legge's calling her achievements 'unproven' on X(previously called Twitter). The tweet read,

"Are you disappointed in the truth? These cars are expensive and she’s unproven."

The interaction caught the 38-year-old driver's attention, and he came to the defense of the NASCAR driver, saying,

"It’s wild to me how many grown men talk badly about bad as* girls like this. Does it make them feel more manly from the couch or something?"

Katherine Legge has previously participated in the Indianapolis 500, where she set the fastest lap in qualifying at a speed of 231.070mph.

