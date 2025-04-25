 Marco Andretti reflects on Indy 500 Open Test performance 

The Andretti Global driver, Marco Andretti, recently spoke about his outing at the open test held at Indianapolis Motor Speedway via a post on Instagram. The open test is being conducted in order to prepare for the upcoming 109th running of the Indianapolis 500, which is set to take place on May 25

Marco Andretti uploaded a carousel of pictures from his outing at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Additionally, he also posted pictures of his daughter, Miura Andretti, watching the testing session. He uploaded the pictures with a caption that read:

"Fun 2 days back. Didn't get to run in the qual session but its sporty in race work. Back in a few weeks.🏎️"

Marco Andretti wrapped up day one of the testing on April 23 in 9th place by putting in a lap of 223.602 mph. On the second day of testing, he finished in 32nd place by putting in a lap of 223.602mph.

This season's start will mark Andretti's 20th start at the Indianapolis 500. He will be racing with Andretti Global in the #98 car backed by MAPEI, the Italian chemical company. During his last outing at the 108th running of the Indianapolis 500, the 38-year-old crashed on lap 114 of the 200-lap race.

Marco Andretti hails from the well-known Andretti family. His father, Michael Andretti, is known for his vast racing empire that's spread into various divisions of motorsports, and his grandfather, Mario Andretti, is widely known for his win at the Indianapolis 500 in 1969.

Marco Andretti comes to Kathrine Legge's defense after her race at Rockingham

Andretti Global driver Marco Andretti recently slammed a fan after the latter targeted Katherine Legge, calling her achievements 'unproven'.

Kathrine Legge is a British female driver who is currently competing in NASCAR's Xfinity and Cup series. The 44-year-old recently participated in NASCAR Xfinity series race at Rockingham on April 19. She got collected in the crash and couldn't continue the race, after which she received a lot of backlash online.

On April 22, a fan on X (previously called Twitter) shared a post criticising Katherine Legge, claiming that she is 'unproven'. The post read:

"Are you disappointed in the truth? These cars are expensive and she’s unproven."

The interaction caught the American driver's attention, and he came to the defense of Katherine Legge. He responded, saying:

"It’s wild to me how many grown men talk badly about bad as* girls like this. Does it make them feel more manly from the couch or something?"

Katherine Legge previously participated in the Indianapolis 500, where she set the fastest lap by a female racer in qualifying with an average speed of 231.070 mph.

