Marco Andretti reveals dad Michael Andretti's decision about attending 2025 Indy 500

IndyCar legend Michael Andretti left the world of IndyCar before the start of the current season as Dan Towriss took control of the Andretti Global team. Marco Andretti will be participating in this year's Indy 500 and recently came out to detail his father's decision about attending the iconic race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Marco Andretti will be making his 20th appearance at the Indy 500 at the 109th running of the iconic race. The IndyCar star will be driving as the fourth entry for Andretti Global. Marco was questioned ahead of the 2025 Indy 500 on how special it is for him to be celebrating his 20th Indy 500 with his newborn child. He replied,

“Yeah. Obviously, yeah, fairy tale, that would be. I have to focus on one lap at a time for sure. I don't know. I'm really good at compartmentalizing, so coming away from it and looking from 50,000 feet, it's pretty special getting all the key photos with her around the property and stuff. When it's time to go, it's time to go. I don't think when the visor is down it changes much.” (via ASAP Sports)

Round 9 - New York, U.S.A - Source: Getty

The moderator then suggested that Marco’s dad, Michael Andretti, would be having flashbacks of the same from when Marco first attended the Indy 500 while his father was racing. The moderator then questioned whether Michael Andretti would be attending this year's Indy 500, to which Marco replied,

“Yes, he is coming Sunday.”

Marco’s father, Michael Andretti, stepped away from the leadership role at Andretti Global and was spotted at the 2025 season opener at St. Pete. When questioned if Michael was missing being a part of the IndyCar team, he suggested that he's enjoying his time away from the sport.

Michael Andretti “enjoying” his retirement as he reflects on his move to leave Andretti Global

Michael Andretti was one of the founding members of Andretti Global after he bought a stake in Team Green in the early 2000s. Ever since, Michael has been a crucial part of the team leadership, but he announced his departure from the team ahead of the 2025 season. The former IndyCar driver was questioned about what it's been like to attend the IndyCar race as a fan instead of a team boss, to which he replied,

“No headaches. It's weird that I have no schedule. I'm not used to it, like, I don't know what to do. I'm happy. Everybody is telling me I look happy. I didn't know I was that miserable when I was here before.”

He then added,

“You're always tense. You're always thinking about what you've got to do next. Now it's not my problem. I'm enjoying it a lot. More than I expected.” (via Fox Sports)

Andretti Global was recently added underneath the TWG Motorsports umbrella, which also will be the parent company for the Cadillac F1 team.

