Marco Andretti's daughter Miura receives "coolest" gift from late Dan Wheldon's wife

Marco Andretti and Dan Wheldon used to race each other back in the day, and their friendship has resulted in the two families having cordial relations. This led to Andretti's daughter, Miura, being gifted a baby jumper by Wheldon's wife, and the six-month-old was seen enjoying her time with the new jumper.

Wheldon is one of the last Andretti drivers to have won the IndyCar championship. While he left the team after his championship-winning season in 2005 and moved to Chip Ganassi Racing for the next leg of his racing career, the 2005 Indy 500 winner shared the IndyCar grid with Michael Andretti's son, Marco Andretti.

However, Dan Wheldon had a big crash at the 2011 race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, and the sport witnessed the unfortunate demise of the racing legend. Though Wheldon was no longer here, Andretti took over the responsibility of aiding his sons, Sebastian and Oliver Wheldon, in their racing careers.

With the two families having close connections, Wheldon's wife, Susie Wheldon, gifted Marco Andretti and Billie Jo Powers' daughter Miura a baby jumper. On March 30, Powers shared a story on her Instagram, revealing the gift that Susie had given her daughter, and wrote:

"Thanks for the coolest gift, aunt @susiewheldon."

Billie Jo Powers' Instagram Story | Source: Instagram

Miura was born on September 17, 2024, and her parents have shared snippets from her life on their social media handles.

Marco Andretti shares daughter Miura's first words

Marco Andretti - Source: Getty

While Billie Jo Powers is often the one sharing videos and images of the six-month-old, her fiance shared a video of their daughter speaking her first words on X (formerly Twitter). Hearing the first words of your child is an emotional experience, and Marco Andretti revealed how Miura's first word was "dada," referring to him as the father:

"Boom. Miura’s first word is Dada. Got her to say it a few times."

On the other hand, the 38-year-old has left racing in IndyCar as a full-time venture. Since 2021, he has taken up a part-time Indy 500-only role in the premier open-wheel racing series.

Moreover, he will return to the Indy 500 for the 2025 edition of the race. This will mark a milestone in his career as he will run the elusive race for the 20th time in his career.

Andretti's solitary pole at the infamous track came in 2020. However, he dropped down to third on the opening lap and eventually went on to finish a lonely 13th.

He came close to winning the race on his debut run back in 2006. He raced to win firmly in his grip, but Sam Hornish Jr. overtook him on the final stretch, and the Andretti curse continues to this day.

