Marco Andretti’s fiancée Billie Jo conveys four-word message about daughter Miura

Andretti Global driver Marco Andretti's fiancée, Billie Jo Powers, recently shared a post of their baby on her Instagram. The couple welcomed their baby girl in September 2024.

Marco Andretti is the third-generation Andretti from one of the most celebrated families in motorsports. The Andretti family is well-established and well-respected in the racing world. Marco's father, Michael Andretti, has a huge racing empire that is spread across various motorsports divisions, and his grandfather, Mario Andretti, is known for his win in the 1969 Indy 500. Marco Andretti had been paving the way for himself in motorsports since 2006.

His fiance Billie Jo Powers, recently shared a post of their baby, Muira, on her Instagram account.

"Our little honey bunny 🐰" the caption read.

In the picture, the baby is seen wearing a floral dress with a pink jacket and a pink cap. She is also seen posing alongside her bunny stuffed toy.

The 38-year-old racing driver had previously posted on his Instagram to announce the birth of their baby girl.

"💜Miura Micha Andretti has entered the chat at 1:58pm. 6.7 lbs. Momma and Baby are doing great," the caption read.

The pair announced their engagement after the Indy 500 in May 2024 via a shared post on Instagram. It's unclear how, when, and where the couple met. With regard to their respective careers, Marco Andretti had retired from full-time racing but will be seen racing at the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500 this year with Andretti Global, with MAPEI sponsoring him. This will also mark his 20th entry at the greatest spectacle of racing.

His fiancee, Billie Jo Powers, is signed to a modeling agency called 'Talent Agency'. She has amassed around 36K followers on Instagram, where she often shares pictures of her family, adventures, and other activities.

Marco Andretti's 2025 Indy 500 challenger livery revealed

The Andretti Global team recently revealed Marco Andretti's Indy 500 livery. The 35-year-old is all set to make his return with the Andretti Global team for his 20th entry in the greatest spectacle of racing. The 35-year-old is being backed by MAPEI, an Italian chemical company.

The fans have been eager for the team to reveal the livery for Andretti's milestone entry in the Indy 500 ever since the team announced his participation this year. On April 21, the team revealed the livery via their social media handles.

"Introducing Marco Andretti’s 20th Indianapolis 500 ride, the No. 98 MAPEI Honda💙 " the post read.

Andretti's car was seen sporting a stark blue colored livery with his racing #98 on it. The color scheme has been adopted from the primary sponsor, the MAPEI company's colors. The company also put out a three-dimensional model of the car on their social media accounts.

